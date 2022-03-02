NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for March 2

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Per usual, I’ll put everything official up on Twitter that I bet on personally. This is a betting guide for this NBA card, and anything I’ve actually bet will include a unit amount.

Best Bets

The Heat are on a 9-1 straight up run, favored in each game, including. 6-0 run on the road. We’ve been backing them in a majority of those games, and will continue to do so as a dog here. The Bucks are just overvalued right now, entering this game 2-4 over their last six, and 1-5 ATS during that span.

I think we’re getting some extra points with Miami here due to Kyle Lowry’s absence. Lowry is a big reason why I like the Heat to win the east, but they don’t necessarily need him right now. Every time I watch Gabe Vincent he’s playing better and better, and can certainly hold down the starting PG role for now. That also allows Tyler Herro to maintain his edge coming off the bench and taking over games. Miami is more than comfortable winning big games on the road, and I think they do so here with Milwaukee spiraling a bit.

LSU at Arkansas

Cross-sport parlay here, but I really love both of these home teams to pull out victories. Starting in the NBA, the Pelicans are playing terrific right now. I don’t mind if you want to lay the six points with them, but I may come around to playing the Pels on a 1Q or 1H spread with the slow start the Kings are getting off to.

New Orleans is finding a groove with C.J. McCollum added to the mix, beating the Lakers and Suns by a combined 43 points in their two games since the break. While on a nice run, the Pels are 1-4 ATS in their last five at home, so that’s why I’m going to the ML parlay here. Sacramento is the perfect road fade. The Kings are just 8-22 away from home, losing 16 of their last 18. With New Orleans trending towards making a playoff push, this is the perfect spot to grab a home win over the lowly Kings.

