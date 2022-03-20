Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 20

We have a seven-game NBA slate today. There are two games with a total of at least 230 on DraftKings Sportsbook: PHO/SAC (232.5) and NO/ATL (232). PHO is the biggest favorite at 9.5 points over SAC. There is one game with a spread of three points or lower: BOS -2.5 over DEN.

Things are going to change throughout the day, so make sure to keep abreast of the news by following @dklive on Twitter.

Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings NBA lineups.

Point Guard

Stud

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs ($7,000) – Steph Curry is out, so Poole will slide down and handle point guard responsibilities. In the last game, Curry only played 13 minutes and Poole ended up garnering a usage rate of 30% and putting up 45 DKFP. In 891 minutes with Curry off the floor this season, Poole has seen a 30.7% usage rate, an increase of 5.7%. The matchup is a good one as the Spurs boost the FPPM to point guards by a league-leading 18.68% above the league average.

Other Options – Dejounte Murray ($10,600), Devin Booker ($9,000), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($9,900), James Harden ($10,100)

Value

Markelle Fultz, Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ($4,400) – Since returning to action eight games ago, Fultz has averaged 1.26 DKFP/Min and he’s gone over 30 DKFP in two of those contests. Unfortunately, he’s only averaging around 18 minutes per contest. When he’s on the floor, the usage rate is high, as it was 38.8% on Thursday and it has normally been in the 26% range. The Thunder boost the FPPM to point guards by 5.79% above the league average.

Other Options – Davion Mitchell ($4,300), Nickeil Alexander-Walker ($3,800), Delon Wright ($4,900; if Trae Young is out), Immanuel Quickley ($5,200), Tre Mann ($5,400)

Shooting Guard

Stud

James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors ($10,100) – There was a time when Harden would have a usage rate in the 40% range. Those days are long gone, as Joel Embiid ($11,300) is the alpha of the 76ers. That said, Harden is playing around 40 minutes per game and is still a threat to triple-double on any given night. He’s also chipping in defensive stats. The Raptors have been road warriors, covering ATS 63.9% of the time, so this should be a competitive affair. Harden will most likely end up in the 50-DKFP range but, if things break right, he has 80-DKFP upside as he did against the Knicks nine games ago.

Other Options – Devin Booker ($9,000), Donovan Mitchell ($8,800)

Value

Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz ($5,200) – Over the past eight games, despite not starting, Quickley has averaged 28.2 minutes, 15 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steal. He’s scored at least 20 DKFP in all of those contests with three above 30 and two above 40. Utah is one of the best defensive teams in the league but, against point guards, the Jazz boost the FPPM by 11.12% above the league average.

Other Options – Tre Mann ($5,400), Davion Mitchell ($4,300), Nickeil Alexander-Walker ($3,800)

Small Forward

Stud

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics at Denver Nuggets ($10,000) – The Celtics have won 18 of the last 21 games. Much of that success has been thanks to their top defensive rating over that span, but the offense hasn’t been too shabby either with the sixth-highest rating. Tatum has been a big reason why, as he’s averaged 29.3 points while shooting 47% from the field. He’s gone over 50 DKFP nine times over that span with three above 60. This game has the tightest spread on the slate, so it should be a competitive affair with the possibility of Tatum and Nikola Jokic ($12,000) exchanging haymakers.

Other Options – Scottie Barnes ($8,300), Mikal Bridges ($6,000)

Value

Aleksej Pokusevski, Oklahoma City Thunder at Orlando Magic ($5,100) – Over the past 10 games, Pokusevski has started four and averaged 26.9 minutes, 11.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks. He’s gone for at least 25 DKFP in eight of those contests with four above 30. On Friday, he got the start and played 34 minutes, putting up 38.75 DKFP against a tough Miami squad. He should start on Sunday and gets the best matchup for small forwards, as the Magic boost the FPPM to the position by 27.65% above the league average.

Other Options – De’Andre Hunter ($5,200), Herbert Jones ($5,300)

Power Forward

Stud

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers ($9,100) – Siakam averages 1.15 DKFP/Min. With the tight rotations that Nick Nurse employs, Siakam will often play 40 minutes or more. The 76ers boost the FPPM to power forwards by 2.62% above the league average and Siakam went for 50 DKFP the last time these teams met back in late December.

Other Options – Jayson Tatum ($10,000), Julius Randle ($9,300), Wendell Carter Jr. ($7,800), Scottie Barnes ($8,300)

Value

Darius Bazley, Oklahoma City Thunder at Orlando Magic ($5,700) – Bazley has a wide range of outcomes for fantasy, as he can easily score in the teens or go for 50 DKFP. Over the past four games, he’s played 39, 35, 33 and 30 minutes. He attempted 13, 16, 18 and 19 shots while garnering a usage rate of 25%. He’s scored at least 25 points in three of those contests, resulting in 18.25, 40.75, 37 and 50.5 DKFP. The Thunder and Magic are 10th and 11th in offensive pace while the Magic are 21st in defensive rating. The Magic boost the FPPM to power forwards by 9.47% above the league average.

Other Options – Aleksej Pokusevski ($5,100), Jaxson Hayes ($5,200), Herbert Jones ($5,300)

Center

Stud

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics ($12,000) – Jokic has the highest floor/ceiling combo in the game and is averaging a ridiculous 1.84 DKFP per minute. He’s a threat to triple-double on any given night and matchups mean nothing to him. Case in point, the Celtics are the best defensive team in the league and have neutralized the FPPM to centers by 13.9% below the league average. When these teams played back in February, Jokic put up 65 DKFP.

Other Options – Joel Embiid ($11,300)

Value

Kevon Looney, Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs ($4,600) – Looney doesn’t immediately pop into the consciousness when thinking about fantasy-relevant centers, but he’s been averaging 1.05 DKFP/Min over the past month. Over the past six games, he’s gone for at least 20 DKFP in every contest with two above 30. He’s averaging around 25 minutes per game and faces a Spurs team that boosts the FPPM to centers by 7.6% above the league average. Back in February, Looney put up 34 DKFP in 23 minutes against the Spurs.

Other Options – Darius Bazley ($5,700), Jaxson Hayes ($5,200), Onyeka Okongwu ($4,400)

