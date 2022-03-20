Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 21

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

On the schedule for Monday night is a nine-game slate, and as always, DraftKings continues to offer a plethora of huge tournaments. Below are some of my favorite studs and values at each position.

Point Guard

Stud

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, $12,000 – This is a great time to buy low on Doncic. The superstar has struggled in his past two starts, but one was a blowout loss to the Hornets that limited Doncic’s playing time and the other was a brutal matchup vs. the Sixers. Prior to these subpar outings, the Slovenian had produced 61.8 DKFP per game in his previous five, and tonight’s up-tempo matchup with the Wolves is a perfect rebound spot for Doncic.

Minnesota leads the league in pace, compared to the Mavs, who rank dead last. Doncic will be on his home floor, where he has been 4.8 DKFP per game better than when on the road this season, and this tilt’s total is set at 230 points on the DraftKings Sportsbook. This is the largest total Doncic has competed in this season and no player brings a higher ceiling than the 23-year-old tonight.

Other Options: Darius Garland ($9,300), Russell Westbrook ($9,000)

Value

Goran Dragic, Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz, $5,300 – With this game taking place in Brooklyn, Kyrie Irving (health protocols) is ineligible to compete, making Dragic a viable option at this affordable price. For the last three contests that Irving has missed, Dragic has started at point for the Nets and generated 28.5 DKFP in 37 minutes per game.

While the Jazz rank eighth in defensive efficiency, they are playing their second game in two nights, and this game’s total is up to a very healthy 229 points on the DraftKings Sportsbook. Furthermore, this game is expected to be a competitive affair, with Brooklyn only favored by 1.5-points. Dragic should exceed five-times value in this friendly environment and shouldn’t be overly popular at this season-high salary.

Other Options: Tre Mann ($5,400, if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out), Jose Alvarado ($4,600), Theo Maledon ($3,500, if Gilgeous-Alexander is out)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers, $8,400 - With a massive 40 minutes a night, Cunningham has supplied 46.5 DKFP per game in his last five, and the rookie’s success should continue tonight against the Blazers, who rank second to last in defensive efficiency.

Additionally, Jerami Grant (knee) and Hamidou Diallo (finger) have been ruled out, and with these two players off the court, Cunningham’s production has increased to 1.1 DKFP per minute. The 20-year-old has 50 DKFP upside tonight and is an enticing high-end value with his SG/SF eligibility.

Other Options: CJ McCollum ($9,200), Terry Rozier ($8,200)

Value

Corey Kispert, Washington Wizards @ Houston Rockets, $4,200 – The Wizards get the ultimate matchup vs. the Rockets tonight, and Kispert is a nice cheap way to gain exposure to the club. The 23-year-old has eclipsed 20 DKFP in five of his past six starts, and Houston currently ranks dead last in defensive efficiency and fourth in pace.

They are also allowing the fifth most made 3-pointers per game, which bodes extremely well for Kispert, who is averaging 5.9 attempts from beyond the arc in his last 10 games. Kispert is a safe investment for at least 20 DKFP in this dream spot and should come with little to no ownership.

Other Options: Jalen Green ($6,000), Deni Avdija ($4,400)

Small Forward

Stud

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz, $10,700 – Durant has topped 50 DKFP in two of his past three starts sans Irving, including a 77.5 DKFP explosion vs. the Knicks.

With James Harden (traded to the Sixers) and Irving off the court this season, Durant has supplied 1.53 DKFP per minute, thanks to a 36.3% usage rate, which is a 4.8 percentage point upgrade from his season average. In this compelling setting vs. the Jazz, Durant is the undisputed top option at SF for Monday’s nine-game slate.

Other Options: Miles Bridges ($8,000)

Value

Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Lakers, $4,300 – Okoro isn’t the most exciting option but is one of the better cheap targets available at the thin SF position. Ever since the Cavs lost Jarrett Allen (finger) for the season, Okoro has handled 35.1 minutes per game in his last seven, resulting in 21 DKFP a night.

Combine this massive role with this terrific matchup vs. the Lakers, who rank second in pace, and Okoro has a strong chance of out producing his low price tag tonight.

Other Options: Bruce Brown ($6,000), Lauri Markkanen ($6,000), Max Strus ($4,300, if Jimmy Butler is out)

Power Forward

Stud

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers @ Cleveland Cavaliers, $11,600 – James (knee) is questionable but has played through a questionable tag in nearly every game this season, so there’s no chance the 37-year-old misses his return to Cleveland tonight.

As James attempts to keep the Lakers’ playoff hopes alive, the future Hall of Famer has been a monster, surpassing 60 DKFP in five of his past eight starts. James went off for 75 DKFP in his lone visit to Cleveland last year, and has similar upside this evening.

Other Options: Pascal Siakam ($8,900)

Value

Isaiah Roby, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics, $4,700 – Roby was reinserted into the Thunder’s starting lineup last night and was effective with the role, tallying a double-double worth 39 DKFP vs. the Magic. Nothing is guaranteed, but if Roby remains a starter tonight, the big man will be worth a gamble, even in this difficult matchup with the Celtics and their league-best defense.

For the nine instances Roby has logged a minimum of 25 minutes this season, the 24-year-old has responded with 33.5 DKFP per game, which would be over seven-times value at his current salary.

Other Options: Jaxson Hayes ($5,400), Alexei Pokusevski ($5,200)

Center

Stud

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz @ Brooklyn Nets, $7,800 - Gobert finished with an underwhelming 32.75 DKFP last night vs. the Knicks, but should bounce back in this projected shootout with the Nets. The center was providing 40.4 DKFP per game in his previous 10 starts before last night, and this Brooklyn defense Gobert is facing ranks 19th in efficiency.

The three-time DPOY is averaging 46.8 DKFP per game for the last five times he has suited up for a game with a total of 225 points or greater, and he should be very under owned after disappointing last night.

Other Options: Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,400, if active), Jonas Valanciunas ($8,300)

Value

Nicholas Claxton, Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz, $4,000 – Opposite of Gobert, Claxton is also standing out as an appealing value this evening. With LaMarcus Aldridge (hip) on the shelf, Claxton has excelled as the Nets’ primary backup center, scoring 25 DKFP in 23.4 minutes per game across his last five.

In a sample size of 20 contests, Claxton is contributing 27.2 DKFP per game when given at least 20 minutes of work this season. He is a viable punt for all formats at this low salary.

Other Options: Andre Drummond ($5,700), Willy Hernangomez ($4,500), Naz Reid ($4,100, if Towns is out)

