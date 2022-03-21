NBA Picks for March 21: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

We have nine NBA games to choose from today. There are three games with a total of at least 230 on DraftKings Sportsbook: NO/CHA (233.5), WAS/HOU (233.5) and MIN/DAL (230). BOS is the biggest favorite at 15 points over OKC. There are two games with a spread of three points or lower — MIA -1.5 over PHI and UTA -1.5 over BKN.

Let’s dive into some of my favorite NBA wagers for this slate.

Both of these teams are bad and my initial thought was that the Pistons shouldn’t be favored in any game, let alone by 7.5 points. That said, the Trail Blazers are pathetic. They have scored fewer than 100 points in six of the last 10 games and have been 3-7 ATS. The Pistons have been 9-1 ATS over the last 10 games and they’ve had the 12th-best defensive rating while being 16th on offense. Portland has been 30th in both offensive and defensive rating.

The Bulls have struggled big time recently, as they are 2-8 in the last 10 games. Seven of those games were on the road, where they have been 16-19 on the season. At home, the Bulls are 25-10. ATS, they have covered at a league-best 65.7%. The Raptors have been road warriors this season, covering ATS at a 64.9% clip, but the Bulls are 2-1 against them this season and took care of business at home, 111-105, back in late January.

The Celtics have been so good as of late. Over the past 10 games, they’ve had the eighth-best defensive rating, fifth-best offensive rating and have gone 7-3 ATS. They have won three straight games on the road and are coming off a 124-104 thrashing of the Denver Nuggets. They should easily handle the Thunder, but 15 points is a big number and this will be the second leg of a back-to-back. On the season, the Celtics are 6-6 ATS in such scenarios. The Thunder have covered ATS at the second-best rate this season.

