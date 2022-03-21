Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for March 21

There is no greater feeling in the world than finding value. (Sorry, wife and kids.) Even if something is worth $10, but the price is discounted $100 or $50, the juices inside the bloodstream start to percolate. For NBA DFS, the same concept arises, but finding value is also important for another reason. The game is all about roster construction, and finding good value can allow the incorporation of more higher-priced, higher-ceiling players to fit into the puzzle.

Here are some players on Monday’s nine-game DraftKings NBA slate that could assist in constructing a lineup of extraordinary magnitude.

Beverley only played 10 minutes last game due to being ejected. When he’s on the court, though, he’s been a solid fantasy contributor, as he provides a little something in every category. He’s averaging 1.02 DKFP per minute, and he went for 36 and 42 DKFP in the two games prior to the game he was ejected. On the season, he’s produced at least 30 DKFP 17 times and 40 DKFP three times.

Since being signed by Portland, Dunn has played four games. He didn’t do much in the first game, but over the past three contests, he’s played 28, 26 and 24 minutes while producing 26.25, 24.5 and 31.25 DKFP, respectively. With all of the injuries for Portland, Dunn should continue getting a similar workload. An average of 1.07 DKFP per minute while playing around 25 minutes isn’t bad for a sub-$4K price tag.

Avdija doesn’t start, but he’s played 32, 25, 28 and 29 minutes over the last four games as Kyle Kuzma ($8,000) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ($5,600) have dealt with injuries. Kuzma is questionable for Monday, so he could see elevated run again. Avdija is averaging 0.82 DKFP per minute and has gone for 31.5, 8.5, 32.25 and 24.5 DKFP over the last four games. The range of outcomes is wide, but he gets a juicy matchup vs. the Rockets, who are second in offensive pace and dead-last in defensive rating.

