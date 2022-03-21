Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Guard Plays for March 21

DraftKings contributors Jeff Pratt and Matt Meiselman join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings plays at guard for tonight’s NBA slate.

Watch the entire video here on the DraftKings YouTube channel!

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Jessie Coffield:

All right, so if you’re building around a value play, you might have some money to work with. Any chance with guards you’re trying to slide in Doncic, Jeff? He’s going to be $12,000, $2,000 more than the next most expensive guy.

Jeff Pratt:

I’m not rolling with Luka, I’m not paying all the way up at guard tonight. I love Darius Garland at $9,300 though against the Lakers. I’m just picking on the Lakers as of late. I chose Pascal Siakam as my favorite big on Friday and now Garland, but can you really blame me? Los Angeles ranks dead last in the league in DK fantasy points allowed to guards and 27th in defensive rating over their last 10 games. They also rank sixth in pace and third in turnovers, which is just a recipe for disaster for the Lakers and more opportunities for Garland as a result. Speaking of Garland, he’s racked up 47+ DK fantasy points in three of his last four games. I expect him to stay hot tonight.

Jessie Coffield:

All right, favorite guard, what do we think?

Matt Meiselman:

I’ll go with Luka, I think it’s a good call. Doncic has not played a ton of minutes the last couple of games—they lost to Philly in sort of a blowout. I think Luka lost a couple of minutes at the end of that game and then the Mavericks were blown out by the Hornets the next game after that, Luka didn’t even reach 30 minutes. So I think seeing the recent game log people might be a little scared to pay up all the way to $12,000, but like I was saying before, if we get a ton of really cheap players on this slate it becomes a lot easier to fit in Luka. I think Garland is a really good points-per-dollar play at the high end but I think a lot of people will be on him and then Cade Cunningham to a lesser extent. So I think paying up all the way to Luka might actually be fairly contrarian tonight.

Matt’s Pick: Luka Doncic ($12,000)

Jeff’s Pick: Darius Garland ($9,300)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.