PGA TOUR Golf Power Rankings: Thomas up top, Fitzpatrick and Henley on the rise

The WGC Dell Technologies Match Play starts this Wednesday and is always an event that brings a ton of surprises. This year we have a few big names sitting out, with Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Burns and Rory McIlroy being the most noticeable absences. One big name who is returning this week is Bryson DeChambeau, who we last saw early in the year at the Farmers. Bryson has dropped down to 13th in the OWGR and his return this week will likely tell a lot about where he is in his recovery—and how much of a factor he’ll be at Augusta.

Florida has brought about some big swings in the Power Rankings as names like Patrick Cantlay and SungJae Im have cooled off after hot starts. Meanwhile, players like Daniel Berger (top 10 at the Honda and Players) and Matthew Fitzpatrick (top 10 at API and Valspar) have climbed. SungJae’s odds have dropped down to +4500 this week (below Fitzpatrick and Berger), Berger still looks like solid value at just +2800 and with bigger odds than players like Xander Schauffele and Dustin Johnson, who he has simply been better than of late.

This event has seen plenty of mid-tier and longer shot winners of late. The +4000 to +8000 range is where the last three winners at the WGC Match Play have been spawned and this year’s field has plenty of interesting names at those levels. Max Homa (+6000) has recorded four straight top 20s, and he has been striking the ball extremely well, gaining over +7.0 strokes ball-striking in his last two starts. Alex Noren (+6000) has also now made six cuts in a row, and he too has been been striking the ball with much more consistency of late. Both men seem like they’re playing well enough to make a run this week if they can get past the tricky group stage.

A lot of what happens this week will depend on the draw, and I’d be remiss if I didn’t at least mention Russell Henley (+3500) in that regard. He’s up in the power rankings this week after two T13 finishes in Florida. He has a very winnable group headlined by the out of form Kevin Na, an alternate in Maverick McNealy and Joaquin Niemann—who is a great young talent, but has only played this event once before.

A reminder that we can also bet on groups this week on the DraftKings Sportsbook and we have plenty of underdogs to target there, too. Patrick Reed (+300 to win Group 1) and Keith Mitchell (+300 to win Group 4) are two players who stand out. Reed has never posted a losing record in the group stage at this event since 2016 and Mitchell (who has cracked the top 25 in the Power Rankings this week) has played beautifully of late and ranks top 20 in birdies gained in this field over the last 50 rounds.

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

PGA TOUR Power Rankings RANK GOLFER PRE-TOURNAMENT ODDS RANK GOLFER PRE-TOURNAMENT ODDS 1 Justin Thomas +1400 2 Jon Rahm +1200 3 Scottie Scheffler +1600 4 Viktor Hovland +1400 5 Collin Morikawa +2000 6 Daniel Berger +2800 7 Xander Schauffele +2000 8 Dustin Johnson +2000 9 Patrick Cantlay +2200 10 Paul Casey +3000 11 Shane Lowry +4000 12 Matthew Fitzpatrick +3500 13 Tyrell Hatton +3000 13 Brooks Koepka +3000 14 Joaquin Niemann +3500 15 Max Homa +6000 16 Will Zalatoris +3500 17 Kevin Kisner +6500 18 Billy Horschel +3000 19 Tommy Fleetwood +5000 20 Russell Henley +3500 21 Alex Noren +6000 22 SungJae Im +4500 22 Keith Mitchell +8000 23 Jordan Spieth +3500 24 Bryson DeChambeau +4000 25 Louis Oosthuizen +3000

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is wavegoodbye) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups.

Place your golf bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.