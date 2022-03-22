Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Geoff Fienberg preview the course and run through the odds while making their 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Picks. The guys give their fantasy golf picks, provide their one and done strategy for the event from Austin CC.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA $750K Pitch + Putt [$200K to 1st] (Match Play)

2022 Match Play — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools

2022 Match Play — DraftKings Picks | One and Done | Own Projections

2022 Match Play DraftKings Notes

Field: 64 players

Cut: Group Play then Knockout Stage

Lineup Lock: Wednesday, March 23

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2022 Match Play: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Ball Striking

Par 4s Gained 350-400 Yards

Proximity Gained 100-150 Yards

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2022 Match Play: Course

Course: Austin CC

Yardage: 7,108

Par: 71

Greens: TifEagle bermuda overseeded with Poa Trivialis

2022 Match Play: Past Winners

2021 Billy Horschel

2019 Kevin Kisner

2018 Bubba Watson

2017 Dustin Johnson

2016 Jason Day

2022 Match Play DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Justin Thomas $10,700

Collin Morikawa $10,500

High-End Value

Daniel Berger $9,800

Xander Schauffele $9,600

Second-Level Values

Billy Horschel $8,800

Adam Scott $8,100

Mid-Level Values

Marc Leishman $7,500

Corey Conners $7,300

Cameron Young $7,000

Scrub Values

Tom Hoge $6,800

Mackenzie Hughes $6,400

