NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for March 22

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Tuesday’s four-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Top scoring game environments on DraftKings Sportsbook

Bucks-Bulls: 233 Points

Knicks-Hawks: 226.5 Points

There are only four games on the schedule Tuesday, with one of the highlights being a matchup between the Bulls and Bucks. The Bulls will be playing the second game of a back-to-back set after defeating the Raptors on Monday. They were bolstered by the return of Patrick Williams, who played 19 minutes off the bench in what was his first game action since October. While things are looking up on the injury front for the Bulls, the same can’t be said for the Bucks, who will have to play this game without Khris Middleton (wrist).

If the Knicks want to make the play-in tournament, they have a must-win game here against the Hawks. The Hawks currently occupy the final spot in the tournament and have a five-game lead over the Knicks in the loss column. The Knicks enter this matchup mostly healthy, but the Hawks will have to play once again without John Collins (finger), which will mark his sixth straight absence.

Scheduling Notes

3rd game in 4th night

None

2nd night of a back-to-back

Bulls

1st night of a back-to-back

Warriors, Magic, Hawks, Knicks

Key Injuries to Monitor

Hawks SG/SF Bogdan Bogdanovic ($6,200) at Knicks

Bogdanovic finds himself listed as questionable with a quadriceps injury. He hasn’t missed a game since January, and the Hawks really need him with Collins also out. Should he be unable to take the floor, Kevin Huerter ($5,200) would likely be thrust into a more prominent role. Delon Wright ($4,600) could also see a bump in playing time, especially with Lou Williams (personal) out.

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Knicks (+1.5) at Hawks

As mentioned previously, this is a must-win game for the Knicks to keep their faint playoff hopes alive. Having Collins out is a significant blow for the Hawks, and they could really be in trouble if Bogdanovic can’t take the floor. Even if Bogdanovic plays, the Hawks are a dreadful 12-22 on the road. Look for the Knicks to take advantage and earn a victory on their home floor.

Favorite Player Prop

Bucks SF/PF Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,100): Over 11.5 Rebounds (-135) vs. Bulls

With Middleton out, the Bulls might be able to at least keep this game close. That could lead to plenty of playing time for Giannis, who has given the Bulls fits this season. In two previous meetings, he’s logged 12 and 16 rebounds, respectively. This is a big number, but the over could still prove to be profitable.

Favorite Value Play

Bulls PG/SG Alex Caruso ($4,100) at Bucks

On the same day that the Bulls announced that Lonzo Ball (knee) was being shut down for 10 days, Caruso moved into the starting five. He logged 33 minutes against the Raptors, which was the most minutes that he’s played since returning from a wrist injury. He turned his new role into 21.5 DKFP. His scoring upside will always be limited playing alongside the likes of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, but his ability to rack up assists and steals makes him intriguing.

Favorite Stud

Nuggets C Nikola Jokic ($12,400) vs. Clippers

The Nuggets were drubbed by the Celtics on Sunday, a game in which Jokic “only” scored 43.0 DKFP. While that would be great production for most players, it was the first time that he’s scored fewer than 50 DKFP since February. Look for him to bounce back in a big way against the Clippers, who generally struggle to slow down opposing big men. Across three previous meetings with them this season, Jokic has averaged 32.0 points, 16.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists.

