NBA Picks for March 22: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

We have four NBA games to choose from Tuesday. There is one game with a total of at least 230 on DraftKings Sportsbook: Chicago-Milwaukee (234.5). Golden State is the biggest favorite at 7.5 points over Orlando while Milwaukee is a seven-point favorite vs. Chicago. There is one game with a spread of three points or lower — Atlanta -3 vs. New York.

Let’s dive into some of my favorite NBA wagers for this slate.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Over the last 10 games, Orlando has had the worst offensive rating at 103.3. They’ve also surprisingly been ninth in defensive rating. The Warriors will be without Stephen Curry, and in the seven games he’s missed this season, the Warriors have had an offensive rating of 104.8 and averaged 104.9 points per game.

On the season, home dogs straight up have won at a 31.6% clip. Yuck. The Knicks went through a horrendous stretch in February, losing nine of 10 games during the month. They’ve recently had losing streaks of four and seven games. Over the last eight games, though, they’ve won five of those contests, including an impressive 30-point win in Dallas. Their offensive rating ranks 15th in the NBA during this stretch, but they’ve had the top defense over that span. The Knicks have defeated the Hawks three times this season, and Atlanta is only 12-22 on the road. I was initially going to take the points, especially since Atlanta has covered ATS on the road at the lowest rate in the league, but I prefer the +135 to -105.

These teams have played three times this season, with the final spreads being two, two and three points. On the season, Denver has been the third-worst team ATS at home, covering only 38.2% of the time. The Clippers have been a respectable 51.4% ATS on the road and will have two more days of rest than the Nuggets.

