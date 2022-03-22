Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Value Plays for March 22

DraftKings contributor Matt Meiselman and Rotowire’s Nick Whalen join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for tonight’s NBA slate.

Alright, where are you finding DFS value tonight Nick if you’re going to be paying all the way up for Giannis?

So first, I like De’Andre Hunter at $5,000. I think that’s just a bargain for a guy who plays a lot of minutes and does a lot of things, especially with Collins out, but there are two guys on the New York Knicks, and with Julius Randle ruled out of this game tonight, I think it opens things up for Jericho Sims, who’s down at $3,100. Nerlens Noel has been MIA for a month and a half at this point, I don’t think he’s going to randomly come back tonight. So, Jericho Sims could be looking at north of 20 minutes, perhaps even north of 25 minutes. He played 21 minutes with Randle in the lineup against Utah on Sunday, he had a 23 DraftKings point game last week. Obviously, you’re not expecting huge things here but for a guy who’s essentially minimum price, I think there’s a chance that he overproduces pretty well tonight.

Alright, Matt, where are you finding DFS value?

I’m looking to the Knicks also. This is a situation that we certainly have to care about with Julius Randle not playing as Nick said. I think Obi Toppin is the guy that most people are going to want. I like the Jericho Sims call but I think my favorite plays from the Knicks are going to be at guard where if you’re fading RJ Barrett, which I do think is a reasonable move to make in large-field tournaments, you want to play another guard on the team who would maybe benefit if Barrett is in foul trouble or just having a poor game.

So I like Alec Burks at $5,600. I think he’s sort of a value play, I mean this isn’t as cheap of a price as some other Knicks guys but he could get lost in the shuffle a little bit as far as DFS ownership, where you have a couple of Knicks guys that are $3,000 and then Barrett, who’s more expensive than Burks. And I think that that’s where the popular plays really come from with Toppin and Barrett being one and two as the priorities, so Burks in the middle and then Evan Fournier to a lesser extent, but I do think that if you’re making DFS lineups tonight you need to have at least one Knicks player in there, because just how much usage opens up without Randle is really a big deal.

