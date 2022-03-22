F1 Fantasy Racing Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2022

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

F1 Fantasy has taken the grid at DraftKings and Sunday’s Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia begins a new era of Daily Fantasy Racing. Despite last weekend's early lock time, the F1 contests filled up fast. Although the contests are bigger this week, do not hesitate or you could get left on the outside looking in on all of the fun.

The DraftKings Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2022 slate locks at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

1. Charles Leclerc ($11,600) — His Ferrari is fast and it’s dialed in. Leclerc is locked in as well. He went toe-to-toe with the defending champion last week and countered each of Verstappen’s attacks. Leclerc ran a perfect race.

2. Max Verstappen ($10,800) — Even before the fuel system failure and steering rod failure, Leclerc had a faster car. Verstappen was outsmarted by Leclerc, too. The Ferrari driver tricked Verstappen into making passes in turn 1. This enabled Leclerc to regain the lead with DRS (drag reduction system) in turn 4 and build the lead throughout the rest of the lap.

3. Carlos Sainz ($9,800) — Ferrari finished one and two at Bahrain, but Sainz was clearly the No. 2 Ferrari all weekend. Sainz may have been the second-best Ferrari, but he wasn’t really the second-best driver. He benefited from Verstappen’s failure.

4. Sergio Perez ($9,200) — There’s Max, the Ferrari drivers and then Checo. Mercedes is miles behind and will remain for a while. Unfortunately, Checo seems to be miles from the podium.

5. Lewis Hamilton ($10,200) — Mercedes’ struggles are real. All of the sandbagging suspicions have been put to rest. Hamilton’s podium at Bahrain looks good, but the reality is that he was trailing the leader by 35 seconds before the final safety car and subsequent Red Bull failures

6. Esteban Ocon ($5,600) — His side pod disintegrated in practice, so he had to race an obsolete model. Ocon also served a five second penalty in the race. Despite all of this, Ocon beat his Alpine teammate and earned a top-10 finish.

7. Valtteri Bottas ($7.600) — His bad start at Bahrain buried him in traffic, but the veteran methodically worked his way back to the front. Alpha Romeo is the team to beat in the midfield thanks to their Ferrari engines.

8. George Russell ($8,600) — Several things happened that allowed George Russell to slide into the optimal lineup at Bahrain. Obviously, the Red Bull failures were necessary, but his score was set up by a mistake on his out lap in Q3 that resulted in a poor starting position.

9. Kevin Magnussen ($8,000) — A couple weeks ago, he was on the couch. Last week, Haas scored a top-5 finish (Mick Schumacher finished 11th). Their decision to punt the entire 2021 season is paying dividends, and their Ferrari engines aren’t hurting either.

10. Lando Norris ($6,800) — Last week was a disaster for McLaren, but their fortune could change in Saudi Arabia. Norris believes the car has plenty of speed but lacks downforce. The Jeddah street circuit (Saudi Arabia) is a power track, and McLaren’s balance issues may not be a major weakness in Round 2.

