NBA Picks for March 23: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

We have 11 NBA games to choose from Wednesday. There are five games with a total of at least 230 on DraftKings Sportsbook: Sacramento-Indiana (235), Brooklyn-Memphis (237.5), Phoenix-Minnesota (237), Philadelphia-Los Angeles Lakers (231) and San Antonio-Portland (231). Dallas is the biggest favorite at 10 points over Houston while San Antonio is a 9.5-point favorite vs. Portland. There are three games with a spread of three points or lower — Brooklyn -1.5 over Memphis, Phoenix -1 over Minnesota and Orlando -2 over Oklahoma City.

Let’s dive into some of my favorite NBA wagers for this slate.

Yes, the Pistons sit in the cellar of the Eastern Conference with only 19 wins on the season. That said, they have been the sixth-best covering ATS at home while the Hawks have been the worst ATS on the road. In addition, Atlanta is on the second leg of a back-to-back and they are 4-9 ATS in that scenario. Finally, over the last 10 games, Detroit has been 8-2 ATS.

Over the last 10 games, both teams have been top eight in offensive pace. The Kings have been 26th in defensive rating while the Pacers have been 21st. On the season, the Pacers games have gone over 55.6% of the time with 66.7% of home games going over. Kings games have gone over 54.2% of the time with 57.6% of road games going over.

Both James Harden and Joel Embiid did not play last game so they should be well-rested for this one. Over the last 10 games, the Lakers have been 27th in defensive rating while the 76ers have been 11th. On the season, the Lakers have been the sixth-worst team ATS at home while the 76ers have been sixth-best ATS on the road.

Over the last 10 games, the Spurs have been third in offensive pace while the Trail Blazers have been 12th. Defensively, Portland has been 29th while the Spurs have been 19th. San Antonio has given up an average of 118.9 points over the last 10 games while Portland has allowed 124.2 points per game.

