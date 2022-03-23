NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for March 23

The NBA Cheat Sheet doesn’t require a magnifying glass to view the contents. It doesn’t need to be hidden from a proctor. Just point, click and scroll for an in-depth look at Wednesday’s NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Top scoring game environments on DraftKings Sportsbook

Over the last 10 games, the Kings are sixth in offensive pace while the Pacers are eighth. Both teams view defense as optional with the Kings at 26th while the Pacers are at 21st. On the season, Kings games have gone over at the fifth-highest rate on the road while Pacers games have gone over by a league-leading 66.7% at home.

The Suns and Timberwolves game should be a great one, as Phoenix is 28-6 on the road while Minnesota is 24-12 at home. The Suns are 8-2 in the last 10 games, having won the last five, while the Timberwolves are also 8-2 in the last 10 games. Over that span, Minnesota has played at the fastest pace while the Suns have been fifth. Offensively, Minnesota has been third while Phoenix has been sixth. The spread is only one point in favor of Minnesota.

Over the last 10 games, the Spurs have played at the third-fastest pace while the Trail Blazers have been 12th. As with the Kings and Pacers, defense has been an afterthought as Portland has been 29th in defensive rating while the Spurs have been 19th. The Spurs have allowed 118.9 points over the last 10 games while Portland has given up 124.2 points per game.

Scheduling Notes

3rd game in 4th night

Hawks, Pistons, Knicks, Jazz, Celtics, Warriors, Magic, Thunder, Rockets, Mavericks, 76ers, Trail Blazers

2nd night of a back-to-back

Hawks, Knicks, Warriors, Magic

1st night of a back-to-back

Pacers, Grizzlies, Suns

Key Injuries to Monitor

Lakers PF/C LeBron James ($11,600) vs. 76ers

James has been dealing with a knee issue for a while but he’s only missed one game in the last 15. The Lakers should make the play-in game but there are 10 games left and they are only three games ahead in the win column of the Spurs. James should play but things could change during warmups. James has gone for 75.5, 62 and 61.25 DKFP in the last three games so expect him to carry the load and do everything in his power to will the Lakers to a win. If he’s unable to go, then Russell Westbrook ($8,800) and Malik Monk ($5,600) should see increases in usage rate. It’s a tough matchup for the Lakers, though, as Philadelphia has been 11th in defensive rating over the last 10 games.

Thunder PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($9,700) vs. Magic

Shai has been dealing with an ankle injury and missed Sunday’s game. He did return on Monday and contributed 46.75 DKFP in 37 minutes. If he’s unable to go, then Tre Mann ($5,200) would likely slide down to point guard with Aleksej Pokusevski ($5,400) entering the starting lineup. Mann is coming off a 51.75-DKFP performance on Monday and has gone for at least 25 DKFP in each of the last six games. Pokusevski has been averaging 1.08 FP/Min over the last month.

Timberwolves C Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,000) vs. Suns

Towns has been dealing with a right forearm contusion but hasn’t missed a game as a result. If he’s unable to go, then Naz Reid ($3,800) would likely get the start and soak up most of the minutes at center. He’s averaging 1.1 FP/Min on the season, and in five starts this season, has produced 25.5, 39.75, 19.25, 37 and 30.75 DKFP.

Heat SF/PF Jimmy Butler ($8,300) vs. Warriors

Butler has been dealing with an ankle injury and has been in and out of the lineup, missing four of the last nine games. If he’s out, Max Strus ($4,100) or Caleb Martin ($3,900) would likely enter the starting rotation since Gabe Vincent is out. Strus is averaging 0.81 FP/Min on the season while Martin is at 0.84. Tyler Herro ($7,100) would remain the main microwave off the bench and he’s seen a usage bump to 31.1% with Butler off the court.

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Yes, the Pistons sit in the cellar of the Eastern Conference with only 19 wins on the season. That said, they have been the sixth-best covering ATS at home while the Hawks have been the worst ATS on the road. In addition, Atlanta is on the second leg of a back-to-back and they are 4-9 ATS in that scenario. Finally, over the last 10 games, Detroit has been 8-2 ATS.

Favorite Player Prop

The Hawks are a bad team on the road, sporting a 13-22 record. The defensive rating has been 114.2, sixth-worst. Against power forwards, they have boosted the FPPM 7.75% above the league average. Over the the last 10 games, Grant has averaged 22.4 points per game, exceeding 20 points in eight of those contests with a high of 40.

Favorite Value Play

Lakers C Dwight Howard ($3,600) vs. 76ers

There’s risk with this play because there is uncertainty as to how many minutes Howard will play and foul trouble. That said, he is the only big the Lakers have to match up with Joel Embiid. On the season, Howard is averaging 1.02 FP/Min and has received at least 25 minutes in two games this season. He produced 36.25 and 44.5 DKFP so there is upside. Obi Toppin ($3,400) will likely be the value du jour of the day so Howard could be an excellent pivot.

Favorite Stud

Lakers PF/C LeBron James ($11,600) vs. 76ers

James has been a beast over the last 10 games as he tries to carry the Lakers to the playoffs. The usage rate has been 34% with three games over 40%. He’s averaged 38 minutes per game with four games over 40 minutes. He’s gone for at least 60 DKFP in six of those games with four over 70. In the last three games, he’s gone for 61.25, 62 and 76.75 DKFP, scoring over 35 points in each game and triple-doubling in one. He is questionable, so keep an eye on his status, but if he’s good to go then he should rock and roll again.

