Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Guard Plays for March 23

DraftKings contributor Jeff Pratt and Rotowire’s Nick Whalen join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings plays at guard for tonight’s NBA slate.

Video Transcript

Jeff Pratt:

I’m looking at a couple of mid-tier wings tonight, starting with Desmond Bane. The Grizzlies’ sharpshooter has scored 41-plus DK fantasy points in two of his last three games. The Nets rank 22nd in fantasy points allowed to shooting guards and Bane has played 31-plus minutes in three of his last four contests. You can save up here with Bane at $6.9K and pay up at another position, and another one of those mid-tier guards I like is Tyrese Maxey at $6.8K. Maxey is coming off a huge 42.25 fantasy point performance against the Heat in which he racked up 28 points, five rebounds and four assists. James Harden and Joel Embiid didn’t play in that contest and they’ll be back for this one, but that’s not keeping Maxey off my roster. You guys know the deal with the Lakers, I pick on them almost every time I’m on. LA ranks dead last in the league in DK fantasy points allowed to guards and 24th in defensive rating over their last 15 games. Maxey should have no problem staying hot in this one.

Emerson Lotzia:

Okay Nick, how expensive you going here for a guard?

Nick Whalen:

I have no problem saving a little money going with someone like Maxey. I think that’s a good call, but if you do want to pay up, Trae Young is coming off a 40-plus point performance last night. He had back-to-back 40-point games last week in back-to-back games, no rest between, so he’s more than proven that he’s capable of piling up those kind of performances. He gets a good matchup tonight against the Detroit Pistons.

I do wish Garion was here to back me up on Dejounte Murray at $10,300. He has, I think, the best individual matchup on the board at Portland tonight. And Portland, yikes, I mean, it’s bad—they’re the new face of tanking in the NBA post All-Star break, they’re the worst defense in the league. They are finding excuses for guys like Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic to sit, even Josh Hart is getting rest days at this point, so you do worry about maybe some blowout potential in that game, but obviously if that’s the case, Dejounte Murray will be a big reason why. So I do like him at 10-3 at Portland tonight.

And then Devin Booker at $9,300 seems like kind of a steal to me, I know there’s some rumors that Chris Paul could potentially be back for this game. That’s not going to happen, maybe he plays tomorrow, maybe he plays, I think, their next game is Sunday, but we’re going to get at least one more game of Devin Booker as the primary scorer and primary distributor for this team and he’s been amazing in that role. So I think $9,300 is still a pretty good price for a guy who’s upped his assist percentage considerably since Chris Paul went down.

Jeff’s Pick: Tyrese Maxey ($6,800)

Nick’s Pick: Trae Young ($10,400)

