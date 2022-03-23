Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Forward Plays for March 23

DraftKings contributor Jeff Pratt and Rotowire’s Nick Whalen join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings plays at forward for tonight’s NBA slate.

Watch the entire video here on the DraftKings YouTube channel!

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $333K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Video Transcript

Emerson Lotzia:

Who’s a forward worth building your lineup around?

Nick Whalen:

Well, Kevin Durant obviously jumps out. He’s $11,000 at Memphis tonight, he’s going to be the one or one A as always when Kyrie Irving is back in the lineup for the Nets tonight, but I mean Durant has been essentially bulletproof whenever he’s in the lineup, so we have to acknowledge that.

I think I’m actually a little higher on Jayson Tatum, who you know, he’s $900 cheaper at $10,100. Totally fine with paying that price, the Celtics have been rolling, as I know you guys know, they are 22-4 straight up in their last 26 games. Over his last 10, Jayson Tatum is averaging 34.4 points, 45.5% from three on 10 attempts per game and really this hot streak extends all the way back to January. He’s been one of the five or six best players in the league during that span and you know, you see the Utah Jazz and you think I’ll have to stay away for DFS and yeah, they’re still a good defense but they’re not an elite defense on the level that they have been the last few years. So I think maybe that matchup will scare some people off and you know, lower the rostership for Jayson Tatum tonight.

Emerson Lotzia:

Alright, Jeff, what do you think when you’re looking at forwards?

Jeff Pratt:

I really like Wendell Carter Jr. at $8,400. The Magic big man has taken a notable step forward this season in Orlando, averaging a career-high 14.9 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Wendell has played a huge role in Orlando’s offense lately, seeing a usage rate of 22 percent or higher in five straight contests while also scoring a season-high 59 DK fantasy points two games ago against the Thunder. He wasn’t amazing last night against the Warriors but he’s got a much easier matchup tonight against OKC once again, as they rank 23rd in fantasy points allowed to big men. He is currently questionable with left wrist and ankle sprains, so he’s really banged up, but I like his odds of bouncing back if he suits up tonight.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $333K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.