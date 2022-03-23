NBA Picks for March 24: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Here’s how to best navigate Thursday’s five-game NBA slate via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Follow along on Twitter (@Nick_Friar) for updates.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Thursday may be the first Bulls game DeMar DeRozan (adductor) misses since Jan. 24. But even if Chicago’s top scorer tries to power through in New Orleans, I still like the under in this game.

The under is 36-34-2 in Bulls games and 42-30 in Pelicans games. When Chicago is on the road, the under is 19-16-1. The under has also hit in 19 of the 36 games played in New Orleans this season.

Now, the under has hit in the Pelicans’ last three, but the recent form edge truly goes to the Bulls. The under is 8-2 in Bulls games this month, and one of the instances in which the over hit in March came in Chicago’s first game of the month.

If you’re looking for a second pick from this game, check in on LaVine’s points props if DeRozan gets ruled out. There’s a cause to be made that it’s worth taking the risk and banking on him sitting out, but I’d hold off until that update comes in.

Mobley’s blocks prop hasn’t been providing a worthwhile payout for a while now, making it hard to justify that as a “best bet.” But now it’s down to a level that’s worth taking advantage of.

More importantly, Mobley is playing an opponent that should give him ample opportunities to block at least two shots. The Raptors have had their shots blocked the fifth-most of any team this season, with 5.2 getting sent away night-to-night. Mobley contributed to that tally just recently, blocking three shots vs. Toronto on March 6. And that showing was one of the six times in Cleveland’s last 10 games in which Mobley blocked two or more shots.

