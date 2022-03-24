NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for March 24

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Thursday’s five-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $300K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Top scoring game environments on DraftKings Sportsbook

Grizzlies-Pacers: 236 Points

Bucks-Wizards: 233.5 Points

Both the Grizzlies and the Pacers will be dealing with injuries as they play the second game of back-to-back sets. The Pacers should get Malcolm Brogdon back after he sat out for rest Wednesday, but the statuses of Chris Duarte (toe), Jalen Smith (illness) and Isaiah Jackson (head) are all in doubt. Also, it’s possible they could rest others. For the Grizzlies, Ja Morant’s (knee) status is up in the air after he was sidelined the last two games. The Grizzlies have plenty of depth, and should be able to handle the Pacers without him, so they could be cautious and give their star more rest with the playoffs right around the corner.

Injuries will also play a prominent role in the matchup between the Bucks and Wizards. Khris Middleton (wrist) has been ruled out for the Bucks, while Kyle Kuzma (knee) won’t play for the Wizards. Still, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday healthy, this game could turn into a blowout in short order. Those two led the Bucks to a 28-point win over the Bulls on Tuesday.

Scheduling Notes

3rd game in 4th night

Bulls

2nd night of a back-to-back

Pacers, Grizzlies, Suns

1st night of a back-to-back

Wizards

Key Injuries to Monitor

Raptors SG/SF Gary Trent Jr. ($6,300) and SG/SF OG Anunoby ($5,100) vs. Cavaliers

These two key players for the Raptors are both listed as questionable on the injury report. Trent (toe) has the more minor injury of the two, only missing their last game against the Bulls. He did participate in practice Wednesday, so he appears to be trending in the right direction. Anunoby (finger) has missed the last 15 games for the Raptors, so getting him back would certainly be a welcome sight. While he could be on a minutes limit if he does return, it might not be a significant one since he was dealing with a finger injury and could still work on his conditioning when he was out.

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

I’m going to operate under the assumption that Morant doesn’t play in this game. Still, I like the Grizzlies to cover this big number. He sat out the last time these two teams faced off and the Grizzlies still won by 33 points in Indiana. They have one of the deepest rosters in the league, so look for them to dispatch the rebuilding Pacers with ease.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Favorite Player Prop

Cavaliers PF/C Evan Mobley: To Record a Double-Double (+120) at Raptors

Jarrett Allen (finger) going down has proven a boon for Mobley’s production. Across nine games since Allen suffered his injury, Mobley has averaged 19.2 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. During that stretch, he registered five double-doubles, one of which came against these same Raptors. At plus odds, the risk could be worth the potential reward here.

Favorite Value Play

Grizzlies PG Tyus Jones ($4,300) vs. Pacers

If Morant is out again, it’s going to be difficult to resist adding Jones to your entry. He’s started both of the last two games with Morant out, scoring 30.3 and 34.0 DKFP, respectively. He’s one of the best backup point guards in the league, and would likely be a regular starter for several other teams.

Favorite Stud

Bucks SF/PF Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,700) vs. Wizards

There is definitely plenty of blowout potential here. However, if the game does reach that level, Giannis will likely have dominated along the way, especially with Middleton out. Over just 30 minutes in the Bucks’ lopsided win against the Bulls, he scored 59.3 DKFP. Expect him to be a handful for the Wizards, as he is for most teams across the league.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $300K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is mbarner51) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY).

Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.