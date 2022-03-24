Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Value Plays for March 24

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Video Transcript

Jesse Coffield:

Who is your favorite value play on the slate tonight?

Nick Whalen:

Editor’s note: Brandon Clarke has been ruled out tonight.

My favorite value play, I think, has to be Brandon Clarke in Memphis. He’s at $4,600, a guy that I’ve gone back and forth on all season, really dating back to the beginning of last season in season-long fantasy. He’s had a really nice bounce-back this year as a guy who essentially fell out of the rotation at the end of last season for Memphis—now he’s back in it every single night. Not a guy that needs big-time minutes to produce—coming off of a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double last night against Brooklyn. We’re not really sure who Memphis is going to have tonight on the second night of a back-to-back, but Brandon Clarke at that price point, I really like quite a bit.

The other guy I am keeping an eye on—whenever he’s healthy, and Indiana’s injury report on the other side of this matchup is a complete mess every single night, they have like seven guys who are always questionable, but Oshae Brissett is kind of my favorite among this random glut of fives and fours on this roster after the break of guys who seemingly get 25 minutes per night, but he’s always the one to me that has the highest upside.

Nick’s Picks: Brandon Clarke ($4,600) , Oshae Brissett ($5,300)

