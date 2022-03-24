NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of The Americas

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

The rankings below are based on a mixture of expected output and DraftKings’ NASCAR salaries for that day. The ordering is not based on the highest projected fantasy totals, but rather by the value of each driver.

The DraftKings NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of The Americas slate locks at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

1. AJ Allmendinger ($10,500) — In the past, Allmendinger regularly had to race against Austin Cindric and Cup Series ringers. In the road races with soft fields, Allmendinger always won. The field is soft this weekend.

2. Ty Gibbs ($10,400) — Not only did Ty Gibbs win his first ever NASCAR Xfinity Series race, but it was at a road course. All he’s done since that first win last season is win.

3. Justin Allgaier ($10,200) — The crafty veteran is one of the few drivers in this field with a road course win. He finished third at COTA in 2021 behind Kyle Busch and AJ Allmendinger.

4. Noah Gragson ($9,900) — Finally, Gragson is putting everything together. His road course career has been very similar to his stock car career. He’s shown loads of potential at the road courses, but he never can put it all together.

5. Cole Custer ($9,500) — He’s back in the Bobby Dotter rocket ship. That’s a preposterous sentence, but this is obviously not the regular Dotter jalopy. Between Cup and Xfinity Series practice, Custer should be plenty prepared. Not to mention, he ran double duty at COTA last season.

6. Daniel Hemric ($9,700) — At COTA last season, just about everything that could go wrong for Hemric, went wrong. The No. 18 JGR car and the other JGR Toyotas were the class of the field, so Hemric was able to battle back to fourth place halfway through stage three. Unfortunately, he could not overcome all of the adversity and finished 29th.

7. Miguel Paludo ($8,900) — JR Motorsports welcomes back the Brazilian road course racer. Paludo earned a top-10 finish at the Daytona Road Course for JRM last season, but suffered a mechanical failure at COTA. At Mid-Ohio, he was in fifth place, but he got wrecked during the overtime restart and dropped to 27th.

8. Austin Hill ($7,600) — His road course career is another example of how he is one of the most underappreciated drivers in NASCAR. Some were surprised by his Truck Series win at Watkins Glen last season. Before that win, he had three top-5 finishes and a top-10 finish in five road course races.

9. Bubba Wallace ($9,300) — He’s not a great road racer, but he’s a Toyota racer. Apparently, no one wanted to buy this ride and all of the JGR drivers passed. Wallace will gladly take the extra reps this weekend.

10. Ross Chastain ($10,000) — This can’t be the normal No. 92 car for Mario Gosselin, can it? Ross Chastain was fast when not making mistakes at COTA last season. He was clearly one of the best Cup Series road racers in 2021.

11. Brett Moffitt ($7,100) — Take the discount. Moffitt is a good road racer. He finished 12th at COTA last season. In his three seasons in the Truck Series, he finished first, second and third at Bowmanville (Canada).

12. Brandon Jones ($9,100) — The JGR Toyotas were strong last season but so was the field. After a stage 2 dust up, Jones never recovered. Jones has run a ton of laps in Xfinity Series, Truck Series, Trans-Am Series, you name the series races at road courses, but he just cannot consistently put a full road race together.

13. Jeremy Clements ($6,800) — This wouldn’t be a Fantasy NASCAR Rankings article if it didn’t feature an obligatory mention of Clements’ win at Road America in 2017. Clements has 13 road course top-15 finishes over his career.

14. Alex Labbe ($6,500) — The Canadian is no stranger to road courses. He spent most of the 2021 COTA race inside the top 20. That might not sound great, but the field was stacked in last season’s Xfinity race.

15. Will Rodgers ($5,900) — The K&N/ARCA road racing expert — it doesn’t take much to qualify for this title in the lower series — has been given decent opportunities in the Xfinity Series, but the results have been poor. He’ll get another great opportunity in an RSS car (Sieg) at COTA. Rodgers did earn a 12th place finish at Mid-Ohio in 2019.

