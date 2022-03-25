NBA Picks for March 25: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

We have seven NBA games to choose from Friday. There is one game with a total of at least 230 on DraftKings Sportsbook: Houston at Portland (234.5). There are two games with a spread of three points or lower — Atlanta -2.5 over Golden State and Minnesota -3 over Dallas.

Let’s dive into some of my favorite NBA wagers for this slate.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

The Pistons have played 73 games this season and have been favorites in only four games. They have covered in two of those. Now they get to face a Wizards team that is bad and will be without one of their biggest offensive threats in Kyle Kuzma. Over the last 10 games, Washington has been 28th in defensive rating and 18th in offense. They have been 3-7 ATS and, on the season, they have covered ATS on the road at the second-lowest clip (31.4%). The Pistons have been 8-2 ATS with the 18th offense and 11th defense. At home, they have covered ATS at the fifth-best rate (57.1%).

Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves

This is such an interesting game in terms of style as Minnesota is tops in offensive pace while Dallas is the slowest. These teams played against each other two games ago in Dallas with the Mavericks prevailing 110-108. In the other two meetings, the total was 216 for both. On the season, Minnesota is 3rd in defensive rating while Dallas is 6th. Minnesota is averaging 118 points per game on the road and only 112.8 at home.

Houston Rockets at Portland Trail Blazers

Over the last 10 games, both teams have been top 10 in offensive pace and the Trail Blazers are 29th in defensive rating. I was tempted by the Song of the Over Sirens but I plugged my ears with wax and trudged forward. The Rockets have been 23rd in offensive rating while the Trail Blazers have been 25th. Portland has scored fewer than 100 points in five of the last 10 games. The under has hit in the last four games for Houston while it has hit in two of the last three for Portland.

