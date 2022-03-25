Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 25

We have seven NBA games to choose from Friday. There is one game with a total of at least 230 on DraftKings Sportsbook: Houston at Portland (234.5). There are two games with a spread of three points or lower — Atlanta -2.5 over Golden State and Minnesota -3 over Dallas.

Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings NBA lineups.

Point Guard

Stud

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors at Atlanta Hawks ($7,800) – I have concerns with all of the players at the top of the point guard pool so I’m diving into the deep end of the Poole. The cost is palatable compared to his peers and he could score a similar amount of DKFP. Stephen Curry has missed the last three games and Poole has scored 30, 26 and 28 points with a usage rate in the 30% range. That translated to 49.5, 38 and 39.25 DKFP. The Poole didn’t just get filled up over the last three games, though, as he had been balling for much longer. In the prior eight games, he scored at least 30 DKFP in all with three above 40. Now, he doesn’t contribute much in the defensive categories and is highly reliant on points, so he can’t match the ceiling of a Luka Doncic ($12,100). That said, if Doncic scores in the 40 to 50 DKFP range and Poole goes for 40 DKFP, then it’s a win considering the salary savings.

Other Options – LaMelo Ball ($8,900)

Value

Kris Dunn, Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets ($4,500) – Since being signed by Portland, Dunn has appeared in six games and started the most recent contest. He played 26 minutes in that one and has a high of 28 minutes played. He’s gone for over 20 DKFP four times with a high of 31.25. The usage rate is low and he is not an efficient scorer. Instead, he provides value from steals and assists. Both of these teams have been top 10 in offensive pace over the last 10 games so there should be plenty of opportunities for fantasy goodies.

Other Options – Patrick Beverley ($4,700), Killian Hayes ($4,100)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz at Charlotte Hornets ($9,000) – Over the last five games, Mitchell has been on quite the heater. The usage rate has been above 36% in each contest with two games above 40%. He’s scored over 30 points in four of those games with the other at 29 points. That’s translated to over 50 DKFP in four of the five games. Now he faces a Hornets team that is 10th in offensive pace and 18th in defensive rating.

Other Options – James Harden ($10,000)

Value

Max Strus, Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks ($3,800) – This recommendation will depend on the injury report as Jimmy Butler ($8,100), Caleb Martin ($3,600), Duncan Robinson ($3,400) and Tyler Herro ($6,300) are all questionable. Victor Oladipo is out as well, so even if he doesn’t start, he should see significant minutes in this one but will provide the most value if he does. In 10 starts this season, Strus has averaged 30.5 minutes with a 21.3% usage rate. He’s gone over 30 DKFP in five of those games with a high of 43.

Other Options – Ben McLemore ($3,700)

Small Forward

Stud

Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah Jazz ($7,800) – Bridges is averaging 1.06 FP/Min on the season. He contributes a little something in every category, so the floor is relatively high. Over the last eight games, he’s produced at least 30 DKFP in all. He can access the ceiling, though, as he’s gone over 50 DKFP 11 times this season with a high of 68. In his lone game against the Jazz back in late December, Bridges put up 42.75 DKFP.

Other Options – Saddiq Bey ($7,300)

Value

Terance Mann, Los Angeles Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers ($5,500) – Mann has been inconsistent for much of the season, but over the last four games, he’s been rock solid. The usage rate has been in the low-20% range and he’s scored double-figures in each contest. He’s also chipped in rebounds, assists and defensive stats which has translated to 42, 27, 35.75 and 45 DKFP.

Other Options – Max Strus ($3,800), Otto Porter Jr. ($4,600)

Power Forward

Stud

Jerami Grant, Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards ($7,100) – It took a while for Grant to get back into the groove but he’s been solid as of late. Over the last 13 games, he’s produced at least 30 DKFP in 10 of those contests. He’s gone over 40 DKFP three times with 40 and 50.5 in the two most recent contests. Now he faces a Wizards team that is 25th in defensive rating and boosts the FPPM to power forwards by 1.89% above the league average.

Other Options – Miles Bridges ($7,800), Trendon Watford ($6,800)

Value

Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets at Portland Trail Blazers ($4,200) – Tate starts and averages 0.93 FP/Min but unfortunately doesn’t get a full complement of minutes, so that’s an issue. He played 23 minutes on Wednesday and received 20 and 17 in the two prior games. He does get a great matchup on Friday, though, as Portland is ninth in offensive pace and 29th in defensive rating over the last 10 games. They also have boosted the FPPM to power forwards by a league-leading 16.22% above the league average.

Other Options – Eric Paschall ($3,300)

Center

Stud

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers at Los Angeles Clippers ($11,200) – Embiid is averaging 1.67 FP/Min, which is the highest on the slate. Despite the presence of James Harden ($10,000), Embiid is the alpha of the 76ers’ offensive attack. Over the last eight games, he’s gone for at least 55 DKFP in six of those contests with two above 70. The Clippers boost the FPPM to centers by 4.32% above the league average, and the last time Embiid faced them, he went for 67.75 DKFP.

Other Options – Bam Adebayo ($8,000), Christian Wood ($8,200)

Value

Drew Eubanks, Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets ($6,300) – There was a time when Eubanks was sub-$5,000. Those were good times. Over the last seven games, he’s played 36, 32, 30, 27, 30, 30 and 39 minutes. He’s put up at least 30 DKFP in five of those contests with a high of 42. Now he gets to face a Rockets team that is third in offensive pace and dead-last in defensive rating. They have been the most generous to opposing centers, boosting the FPPM by a league-leading 15.97% above the league average.

Other Options – Isaiah Hartenstein ($5,000), Naz Reid ($3,600)

