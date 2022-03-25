Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Forward Plays for March 25

DraftKings contributors Jeff Pratt and Matt Meiselman join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings plays at forward for tonight’s NBA slate.

Watch today’s entire episode of The Sweat on the DraftKings YouTube channel!

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $300K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Video Transcript

Jessie Coffield:

Jeff, where are you looking to save some salary? A couple of nice games on here.

Jeff Pratt:

I’m looking at that Warriors game. Otto Porter Jr. has really stepped up for Golden State, and they were looking for offense with Steph Curry out. He’s seen a usage rate of 18% or higher in three straight games and he scored 37+ DK fantasy points in back-to-back contests. Where he’s really getting work done is on the glass—he’s racked up 15+ rebounds in each of his last two games, which is a little surprising considering he’s only averaged five boards per game in his career. The Hawks are really struggling as of late—they just lost to Detroit by 21, and they’ve been dropping games against bad teams left and right. Atlanta ranks 25th in DK fantasy points allowed to big men, so Porter Jr. has a ton of value at $4600 for me.

Jessie Coffield:

Matt, you said this is your zone here today, that you like these value plays, so where are you going?

Matt Meiselman:

The spot I’m looking, it doesn’t seem like they have value plays yet, but Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson are both game-time decisions. The Knicks are basically eliminated from playoff contention at this point—I don’t see why they would play partially healthy veterans in this matchup. It’s just not one they need to win against the Miami Heat.

So Obi Toppin is $4,500, and the thing that’s exciting about this situation is the game is at 8:00, which means that as game-time decisions, we probably aren’t going to find out about Randle and Robinson until after the slate locks, so that should mean that if Toppin gets the start, he’s a lot lower owned than he otherwise would have been if we knew the whole day that Randle wasn’t playing. And last game, Obi Toppin played 40 minutes and was really good, and the Knicks beat the Hornets on the road, so the minutes should be there.

And I think if we knew Randle was out right now, Toppin would be the most popular player on the entire slate, but because this news might come later, I think fewer people will be aware of it. So if we— this is all contingent on Toppin getting the start and Randle being out—but I do think that’s likely, so I’m really excited about this next situation if those guys don’t play.

Jeff’s Pick: Otto Porter Jr. ($4,600)

Matt’s Pick: Obi Toppin ($4,500)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $300K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.