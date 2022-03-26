College Basketball March Madness Picks for the Elite Eight: NCAA Best Bets on DraftKings Sportsbook

March Madness has been as insane as ever. Now the tournament rolls on to the second weekend and the Elite Eight. Time to lock in some college basketball bets on DraftKings Sportsbook!

Here’s how I’m going to construct these articles during the NCAA Tournament. Rather than just give bets with unit size, I’m going to write up all the bets/leans I’m considering. That way you get more content and insight on more games. But with that said, please be careful. These aren’t all games that I’ll ultimately bet on.

For my official plays, I’ll continue posting the play to Twitter, but will loop you back to these articles for the analysis.

Everything below is what jumps out to me on the Saturday/Sunday Elite Eight card.

I’m in a very interesting spot in a lot of these games today, with futures leaving me in a really good spot. Personally, I have Villanova +600 to reach the Final Four. But I think this is the time to get off that ticket and will be making a large hedge so that I’m far more exposed to the Cougars.

Villanova’s strengths that will keep them in this game are coaching, not turning the ball over and making free throws. This game should be a grind, but if you’ve watched Houston, you know this team is the real deal.

The Cougars are absolutely swarming on defense, and will put a ton of pressure on a ‘Nova squad that’s much smaller than the Arizona squad they beat on Thursday. I expect Houston to dominate the glass in this game against both an undersized and thin Wildcats roster. Look for lots of second chance points for the Cougs in this one.

Villanova struggled with the size of Michigan despite the victory, and the lack of depth was apparent. Not to mention that while Collin Gillespie says he’s fine after a tough looking knee injury, he’s only two days removed and it could be bothering him a bit. Even if Gillespie wanted to sit he couldn’t in this game. ‘Nova’s best option is to play him even if he’s well below 100%.

As for the total, this is going to be a slow paced game and both teams really lock down on defense. If it is close I don’t want to lose on a free throw contest going over at the end, so I think the first half under is the way to go.

Once again, good spot here for me with a +1300 ticket on Arkansas to reach the Final Four. But I really do think the Hogs are the right side here, I just feel more comfortable with the half than the game.

The Hogs are a perfect 3-0 1H ATS in the tournament, even leading outright against Gonzaga on Thursday. Of course, this team is riding high after knocking off the top seed, but no time to celebrate, it’s time to ride that momentum into Duke.

Coach K’s kids are shooting the lights out during stretches of this tournament, which can be terrifying. But the Blue Devils aren’t playing a ton of defense, and the Hogs most certainly will be. We saw the Pigs really limit the No. 1 ranked team in the country, so we know they have the ability to come back and do it again on Saturday night. It’s a veteran group with a lot of talent and some depth, so the moment certainly won’t be too big, nor do I expect a hangover from a big win.

What’s terrifying? The potential of wanting to set up a Duke vs. North Carolina Final Four game. But leave it to this Arkansas squad to spoil the party. I’ll probably ride Arkansas to get off to another quick start and then maybe look to hedge with some Duke ML.

Analysis to follow.

Analysis to follow.

Place your college basketball bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.