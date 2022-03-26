Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 26

We’re in the home stretch of the NBA regular season. There is another seven-game main slate on Saturday, and the action on DraftKings gets underway at 7 p.m. ET. Let’s dive into some of the top options to consider at each position.

Point Guard

Stud

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls ($10,200) – Garland has carried a massive workload for the Cavaliers all season, and they’ve leaned on him even harder recently. He’s logged at least 40.6 minutes in five of his past seven games, and he’s expected to crack 40 minutes again on Saturday. Garland has also increased his production to 1.25 DKFP per minute over the past month, which is an appealing combination.

He’ll take the floor in a solid spot Saturday vs. the Bulls, who rank just 22nd in defensive efficiency over their past 10 games.

Other Options – Fred VanVleet ($8,700), Kevin Porter Jr. ($6,200)

Value

Tyus Jones, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks ($5,100) – Ja Morant remains out of the lineup for the Grizzlies, so Jones should continue to start at point guard. He’s thrived in that role all year, averaging 26.72 DKFP points in 18 games with Morant sidelined. He’s also been an excellent source of value recently. He’s averaged 1.01 DKFP per minute over the past month, and he’s expected to see around 30 minutes on Saturday vs. the Bucks. The Grizzlies’ implied team total of 117.75 ranks third on the slate, so there’s no reason not to go back to Jones in this spot.

Other Options – Markelle Fultz ($4,300), George Hill ($3,000)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks ($5,800) – Shooting guard doesn’t stand out as a great position to pay up for on Saturday. Most of the top options seem overpriced, so saving a bit with Brooks is a strong alternative. Brooks sat out the Grizzlies’ last game, but he has the potential to serve as the team’s top scorer with Morant sidelined. He leads the team with a 29.0% usage rate in 15 games without Morant this season, resulting in an average of 1.04 DKFP per minute.

Other Options – Davion Mitchell ($6,000), OG Anunoby ($5,500)

Value

R.J. Hampton, Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings ($4,200) – Jalen Suggs remains out of the lineup for the Magic, so Hampton should remain in the starting lineup. His track record as a starter has been a bit up-and-down, but he has scored at least 22.75 DKFP in back-to-back games.

Hampton also has more upside than usual given his matchup vs. the Kings. They rank just 28th in defensive efficiency this season, and the Magic’s implied team total of 111.75 represents a massive increase from their season average of 104.1.

Other Options – Donte DiVincenzo ($5,400), Keon Johnson ($3,800)

Small Forward

Stud

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks at Memphis Grizzlies ($8,700) – The Bucks’ injury report is going to have a huge impact on Saturday’s slate. If Giannis Antetokounmpo is ruled out – he’s currently listed as questionable – Middleton should easily lead the team in usage rate. He’s increased his usage rate by a whopping +13.3% with Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday off the floor this season, resulting in an average of 1.40 DKFP per minute. Middleton has averaged 1.16 DKFP per minute this season, so that represents a massive uptick in production.

Other Options – Jimmy Butler ($8,400), Harrison Barnes ($6,000)

Value

Garrison Mathews, Houston Rockets at Portland Trail Blazers ($3,200) – It doesn’t get much more unappealing than rostering Mathews in DFS. He’s averaged just 0.68 DKFP per minute this season, and that figure has dipped to 0.58 over the past month.

Still, it’s hard to find players priced this cheaply with as much playing time upside. Mathews is expected to see around 26 minutes in an outstanding matchup vs. the Blazers. They rank just 29th in defensive efficiency, and the Rockets’ implied team total of 117.5 is tied for the fourth-highest mark on the slate. The Rockets scored 125 points in this matchup on Friday.

Other Options – Aaron Gordon ($5,400), Jeff Green ($3,600)

Power Forward

Stud

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks at Memphis Grizzlies ($11,800) – If Antetokounmpo is active, he’s definitely worth consideration as the top overall play on the slate. Giannis has already produced at an elite level recently, averaging 1.84 DKFP per minute over the past month, and he’s seen a nice boost with Holiday off the court this season. He’s increased his usage and assist rates in that situation, giving Antetokounmpo even more upside than usual.

Other Options – DeMar DeRozan ($8,900), Kevin Love ($6,500)

Value

Chimezie Metu, Sacramento Kings at Orlando Magic ($4,000) – Metu has excelled on a per-minute basis this season, and he’ll have the chance to play a bit more down the stretch. Sabonis and Richaun Holmes are both out of the lineup, while Marvin Bagley is now in Detroit. Metu saw nearly 26 minutes in the Kings’ last game, and he responded with 33.75 DKFP. He’s averaged 1.03 DKFP per minute over the past month, so expect him to continue producing with additional playing time.

Other Options – Jae’Sean Tate ($4,200), P.J. Tucker ($3,600)

Center

Stud

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ($12,000) – If Antetokounmpo is ruled out, Jokic becomes the clear top stud on Saturday’s slate. It’s been a while since Jokic provided a true ceiling game, but he’s still averaged 1.85 DKFP per minute over the past month. He’s racked up at least 62.0 DKFP in three of his past five games, and he has significant upside vs. the Thunder. They’re in clear tank mode, and they’ve dipped to 29th in defensive efficiency over their past 10 games. There’s definitely some blowout potential here – the Nuggets are listed as 15-point favorites – but Jokic is talented enough to pay off his salary even in reduced minutes.

Other Options – Nikola Vucevic ($8,400), Andre Drummond ($5,800)

Value

Damian Jones, Sacramento Kings at Orlando Magic ($4,400) – Jones is another outstanding source of value in the Kings’ frontcourt. He’s taken over as the team’s starting center in place of Sabonis and Holmes, and he’s coming off 30.3 minutes in his last outing. Jones has averaged a respectable 0.92 DKFP per minute this season, so he can easily pay off his $4,400 price tag with that much playing time.

Other Options – Goga Bitadze ($5,500), Brook Lopez ($4,700)

