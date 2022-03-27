Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 28

On tap for Monday night is a nine-game slate, and as always, DraftKings continues to offer a plethora of huge tournaments. Below are some of my favorite studs and values at each position.

Point Guard

Stud

Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs @ Houston Rockets, $11,000 – Murray is one of the best pay-up options on the slate in this perfect matchup vs. the Rockets. This season, Houston ranks dead last in defensive efficiency and fourth in pace. The Spurs also rank sixth in pace and this up-tempo shootout presents the highest total of this nine-game slate at 237 points on the DraftKings Sportsbook. In totals of 230 points or greater this season, Murray has produced 57.2 DKFP per game, and the point guard has also been dominant vs. the Rockets this year, generating 58.2 DKFP per game in three meetings.

Other Options: Trae Young ($10,800), Jordan Poole ($8,100)

Value

Tyus Jones, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors, $5,800 – Even at this season-high price tag, Jones is one of the better values available Monday. Ja Morant (knee) will remain sidelined and in the 19 contests the All-Star has missed this season, Jones has replaced him in the starting lineup on every occasion and generated 29 DKFP in 30 minutes per game. With Morant off the floor, Jones leads the Grizzlies with a 30% assist percentage this season and while he will be facing a Warriors’ defense ranked second in efficiency, Golden State is playing their second game in two nights, and they are expected to be without Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. due to rest purposes. Jones has eclipsed 30 DKFP in three of the last four games Morant has missed and is a strong bet to accomplish this feat again Monday.

Other Options: Marcus Smart ($6,000), Tre Mann ($5,800, if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out), Theo Maledon ($4,500, if Gilgeous-Alexander is out), Gary Payton II ($4,100)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks, $9,200 – Haliburton has been inconsistent but is a risk worth embracing in GPPs with Malcolm Brogdon (rest) unavailable. In the 11 starts Haliburton has made without Brogdon since joining the Pacers at the deadline, the former King has topped 40 DKFP eight times. Overall, Haliburton scores 1.15 DKFP per minute with Brogdon off the floor, mostly attributed to a huge 39% assist rate. Both the Pacers and Hawks rank in the bottom five in defensive efficiency, and this clash of horrible defenses holds a large 235-point total on the DraftKings Sportsbook, which is the second highest of the night.

Haliburton has 50 DKFP upside this evening and shouldn’t be popular, given his up and down game log.

Other Options: Jaylen Brown ($8,100)

Value

Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets @ Charlotte Hornets, $5,100 – Hyland has been a huge boost off the bench for the Nuggets as the season winds down, amassing 30.4 DKFP per game across his last eight. During this stretch, the guard has seen a 24.7% usage rate and has surpassed 30 DKFP on five occasions. In this prime matchup against the Hornets, who rank 24th in defensive efficiency and fourth in pace, Hyland’s impressive run should continue and per usual, the 21-year-old should come with low ownership as a bench player.

Other Options: Caris LeVert ($5,600), De’Anthony Melton ($5,600), Damion Lee ($3,500)

Small Forward

Stud

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings, $8,300 – Take a chance on Butler in GPPs tonight at this affordable price tag. The Heat have dropped four in a row and just lost the No. 1 seed in the East to the Celtics last night, making Monday an extremely important tilt if Miami wants any shot of reclaiming the top seed with only seven games left. They should go all out in this contest, and this is a very appealing matchup with Sacramento ranking 28th in defensive efficiency. Butler has topped 40 DKFP in three of his past six starts and has a great chance of out producing his price tag in this situation.

Other Options: Miles Bridges ($7,900)

Value

Aleksej Pokusevski, Oklahoma City Thunder @ Portland Trail Blazers, $5,900 – Pokusevski is a strong target for all formats in this terrific spot vs. the Blazers. Portland ranks second to last in defensive efficiency, and the forward has been efficient with 33.2 DKFP per game in his last five, which would be over five-times value for Pokusevski at his current price point.

Other Options: Lauri Markkanen ($6,600), Josh Richardson ($4,700), Justin Anderson ($4,700)

Power Forward

Stud

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics @ Toronto Raptors, $10,500 – As the Celtics have made their move up the standings, Tatum has been incredible, recording at least 50 DKFP in nine of his past 12 starts. Both Al Horford (personal) and Robert Williams (knee) will be out tonight and with the two bigs off the floor this season, Tatum has seen a 34.3% usage rate, which is a 2.3 percentage upgrade from his season average.

Every game from here on out is important for the Celtics if they want to hold onto the top seed in the East, and Tatum should score a minimum of 50 DKFP in this matchup with the division rival Raptors.

Other Options: Pascal Siakam ($9,300)

Value

Grant Williams, Boston Celtics @ Toronto Raptors, $4,400 – Williams was a letdown in the spot start for Horford last night with only 13.25 DKFP vs. the Wolves, but we have to go right back to the forward tonight with both Horford and Williams both missing. Williams should remain a starter in this situation and is guaranteed to see over 30 minutes of work. Furthermore, before last night’s dud, the 23-year-old had provided over 30 DKFP in two of his previous three starts. Expect a bounce back performance of at least 25 DKFP from Williams tonight and confidently attack him at this price tag.

Other Options: Kyle Anderson ($4,500, if Jaren Jackson Jr. is out), Jonathan Kuminga ($4,400), Neman Bjelica ($3,700)

Center

Stud

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets @ Charlotte Hornets, $12,200 – Jokic is fresh off a 70 DKFP outing Saturday vs. the Thunder, and now finds himself in a gorgeous spot vs. Charlotte. On top of ranking 24th in defensive efficiency and fourth in pace, the Hornets are yielding the second most rebounds in the league. When these two clubs met back in December, Jokic posted a 29-point and 21-rebound double-double worth 65.8 DKFP, and Monday’s rematch boasts a 231.5-point total on the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jokic is contributing 62.4 DKFP per game in totals of 225 points or greater this season, and is well worth this hefty salary.

Other Options: Christian Wood ($8,200)

Value

Isaiah Roby, Oklahoma City Thunder @ Portland Trail Blazers, $5,200 – Since entering the Thunder’s first unit four contests ago, Roby has been very productive with 31.2 DKFP in 28 minutes per game. The 24-year-old is collecting one DKFP per minute this season and 33.2 DKFP per game for the last 10 times he has cracked the 25-minute mark. Facing this soft Blazers’ defense, Roby should have zero issues exceeding five-times value and is one of the best frontcourt values on the board.

Other Options: Steven Adams ($6,500, if Jackson Jr. is out), Goga Bitadze ($5,700, if active), Daniel Theis ($3,500)

