Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top High-Priced DraftKings NBA DFS Plays for March 28

DraftKings contributor Jeff Pratt and DK Nation’s Chinmay Vaidya join The Sweat to give their favorite high-priced DraftKings plays for tonight’s NBA slate.

Video Transcript

Emerson Lotzia:

Who are you going to pay up for in DFS this evening?

Jeff Pratt:

If you’re going to pay up, why not pay all the way up? Nikola Jokic is the clear top option on tonight’s slate and he’s priced like it, coming in $1100 higher than the next most expensive player, Dejounte Murray. Jokic—he scored 67+ DK fantasy points in two of his last three games and he gets to match up against the run-and-gun Hornets tonight. Charlotte ranks fifth in pace on the season and has no one capable of containing the reigning MVP, ranking 24th in fantasy points allowed to centers. Jokic does literally everything for the Nuggets: he leads them in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game this season. You’re paying up for guaranteed production tonight.

Emerson Lotzia:

Yeah, almost a guaranteed MVP, although you could debate that with Joel Embiid. Chinmay, are you going to be spending as much cash as your compatriot here?

Chinmay Vaidya:

I do like Jokic and for all the reasons that Jeff mentioned. He’s an absolute stud and continues to play really well. The Nuggets have some playoff positioning to fight for, not necessarily to move up seeds but to stay in that sixth spot to not be in that play-in tournament, so Jokic is probably the most bankable of those high-priced options.

But I do like Demar DeRozan coming in against a Knicks team that just played a game yesterday. DeRozan was dealing with some injuries of late but he seemed to move past that, and the Bulls have struggled lately, so they need their star guard to get going. DeRozan has a nice matchup here against the Knicks. They’ve struggled defensively of late, so I like the Bulls’ guard as sort of not exactly the highest-priced option but an upper-tier guy that you can stack in your line.

Jeff’s Pick: Nikola Jokic ($12,200)

Chinmay’s Pick: DeMar DeRozan ($8,600)

