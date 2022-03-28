Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for March 28

There is no greater feeling in the world than finding value (sorry, wife and kids.) Even if something is worth $10, but the price is discounted $100 or $50, the juices inside the bloodstream start to percolate. For NBA DFS, the same concept arises, but finding value is also important for another reason. The game is all about roster construction, and finding good value can allow the incorporation of more higher-priced, higher-ceiling players to fit into the puzzle.

Here are some players on Monday’s nine-game DraftKings NBA slate that could assist in constructing a lineup of extraordinary magnitude.

Looney is averaging 0.97 DKFP/Min on the season. Unfortunately, since Draymond Green returned to the lineup, he’s played 24, 27, 18, 12, 24 and 25 minutes. Green has missed one game since returning and Looney played 29 minutes, contributing 27.5 DKFP. Green is out on Monday, so Looney will likely need to play close to 30 minutes in order to match up with Steven Adams ($6,500).

Collins is averaging 1.02 DKFP/Min. Take that, Looney! He has no upside in terms of minutes, though, as the ceiling is in the low 20-minute range and, most likely, he will end up somewhere in the teens. That said, he gets a fantastic matchup as the Rockets are second in offensive pace and have boosted the FPPM to centers by 13.07% above the league average.

Pritchard has carved out a nice role for himself of late, as he’s played 21, 18, 26, 10 and 21 minutes over the past five games. He’s scored double figures in the past six games and has contributed a little something in every category except for blocks. The DKFP production has been solid, scoring at least 20 in each of the most recent five games with a high of 36.25. Both Jalen Brown and Jayson Tatum have been ruled out, so he could see some more minutes and usage.

Daniel Theis, Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors, $3,700

Both Robert Williams and Al Horford are out tonight, so Theis should soak up most of the center minutes. He’s averaging 1 DKFP/Min over the past month and is at 0.85 on the season. Since returning to Boston, Theis has played at least 20 minutes only twice, yet he’s gone over 20 DKFP four times.

