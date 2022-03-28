MLB Best Bets: American League East Division Winner Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings contributor Nick Friar and Rotowire’s Erik Halterman join The Sweat to give their American League East Division Winner picks on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Emerson Lotzia:

Who’s winning this division?

Nick Friar:

I know the Jays are the favorite and that can be the chalkier play here, but I mean, we’re just worried about winning right now, not worried about DFS or anything like that, so chalk doesn’t necessarily matter. And you know, still plus odds, so I still like the Jays. They added Kevin Gausman in the offseason, you get a full year of Jose Berrios, and then you have Chapman as well as additions. But, if you’re looking for a higher value, I do think the Rays are the better way to go in terms of Rays, Yankees, Red Sox, outside of the favorite, at +320. Of course, Erik highlighted a lot about how good the Rays have been over the past few years, and talking about their roster and everything, so I do think the Jays are the way I want to go, but if you want to go for a little bit more of a payout potential, the Rays are the pick here.

Emerson Lotzia:

Okay, Erik, you look at it the same?

Erik Halterman:

Yeah, I agree with pretty much everything Nick said there. I think it’s the Jays or the Rays for me as the most interesting. I think if we were ignoring the odds, I might slightly give the edge to the Jays just because I think they have the highest upside in that division—tons of youth in Vlad Jr., Bo Bichette, Alek Manoah on the pitching side, and I love Alejandro Kirk too, I think he could be in line for a breakout season. I think if you’re talking about the team in this division that might go win 105 or 108, I think they have the best shot at it.

But again, the Rays, they just always get it done, and the downside there is so low. I think with that depth of the roster that I was talking about, I think they’re the steady option. And if you’re looking at the odds, their odds are much better than the Jays, or at least enough better that I think that makes them the best bet even if I would slightly prefer the Jays, all else being equal.

