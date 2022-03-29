NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for March 29

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Tuesday’s five-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Tuesday Shootaround [$100K to 1st]

Top scoring game environments on DraftKings Sportsbook

Nets-Pistons: 231.5 Points

76ers-Bucks: 230 Points

This matchup between the Nets and Pistons could get out of hand in a hurry. The Pistons are limping towards the finish line, recently ruling out Jerami Grant (calf) for the rest of the season. The Nets are the healthiest that they have been in a while, and will now have Kyrie Irving available for home games. This is actually a big game for the Nets, too. While they sit with the eighth seed in the East, they are only one game up in the loss column over both the Hornets and Hawks. If they don’t finish strong, they could fall all the way to 10th.

The marquee matchup of the night will be the 76ers hosting the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is the only player of note on the injury report for the Bucks, but he’s listed as probable, so expect him to take the floor. They’ve dealt with a variety of injuries lately, so this will be one of the few times all season that Giannis, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez will start alongside each other.

Scheduling Notes

3rd game in 4th night

Bulls

2nd night of a back-to-back

Bulls

1st night of a back-to-back

Wizards, Mavericks

Key Injuries to Monitor

Jazz C Rudy Gobert ($7,300) at Clippers

A leg injury prevented Gobert from playing Sunday against the Mavericks, which resulted in a 14-point loss for the Jazz. He’s listed as questionable for this matchup, and the Jazz could really use him with Hassan Whiteside (foot) having already been ruled out. If Gobert can play, it’s a great spot for him to be productive, given that the Clippers have allowed the eighth-most rebounds per game in the league.

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Bulls (-3.5) at Wizards

With a chance to improve their playoff positioning, the Bulls laid an egg in a loss to the Knicks on Monday. They have a quick turnaround against the Wizards, another team that they should beat. Potentially helping their cause is that Washington has already ruled out Kyle Kuzma (knee). The Bulls really need to win this game to stay out of the play-in tournament, so look for them to step up with a decisive win.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Favorite Player Prop

Pistons C Isaiah Stewart: Over 8.5 Rebounds (-130) at Nets

Not only is Grant out for the Pistons, but so is Isaiah Livers (concussion). That should continue to afford Stewart with added playing time. He’s averaged 28 minutes over the last six games, which helped propel him to grab at least 10 rebounds five times. The one time he failed to reach nine rebounds during that stretch, it was a near-miss when he had eight rebounds against the Wizards.

Favorite Value Play

Clippers PF/C Robert Covington ($4,400) vs. Jazz

When these two teams met less than two weeks ago, the Clippers suffered a lopsided loss in Utah. However, Covington was one of their few bright spots, scoring 38.5 DKFP across 30 minutes. While his contributions usually don’t stand out in one particular category, he’s used his ability to contribute across the board to score at least 24.5 DKFP in seven of his last nine games.

Favorite Stud

Bucks SF/PF Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,700) at 76ers

It’s not difficult to make a case for deploying Giannis in DFS on any given night. Add in the limited five-game slate and a case can be made that he’s the top option to consider, even at his hefty salary. He’s dominated the 76ers in two previous meetings this season, averaging 31.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists. He had similar results against them last season, averaging 27.7 points, 15.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists across three games.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Tuesday Shootaround [$100K to 1st]

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is mbarner51) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY).

Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.