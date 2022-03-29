NBA Picks for March 29: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

We have five NBA games to choose from Tuesday. There are two games with a total of at least 230 on DraftKings Sportsbook: Milwaukee at Philadelphia (232) and Detroit at Brooklyn (234.5). Brooklyn is the biggest favorite at 14 points over Detroit. There are two games with a spread of three points or lower — Philadelphia -1.5 over Milwaukee and Utah -1 over Los Angeles Clippers.

Let’s dive into some of my favorite NBA wagers for this slate.

Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are doubtful for Tuesday and the Lakers have been 5-15 in the last 20 games with LeBron. Now they face one of the best teams on their home court, so easy peezy lemon squeezy laying the points for Dallas, right? That was my initial thought, especially since Dallas has been sixth-best ATS at home and they have the seventh-best defensive rating. In three games that both LeBron and Davis have been out, though, the Lakers have scored 114, 110, and 121 points, covering in two of those contests. The sample size is small and two of those games were against the Hornets and Spurs, but one of those games was against the 76ers. 12 points is a lot of points and double-digit favorites are covering only 42.5% of the time this season.

Detroit Pistons at Brooklyn Nets

It’s going to be one of those days, huh? What could go wrong? Detroit has been a double-digit underdog plenty this season, and they’ve posted a 16-11 record ATS in those scenarios. Not bad. Over the last five games in which they have been double-digit underdogs, they have gone 5-0 ATS against Miami, Charlotte and Boston three times. The Pistons have surprisingly been fifth in defensive rating over the last 10 games.

Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers

These teams have an identical record and are tied with the Celtics for the second seed in the Eastern Conference. The Heat are only one game above them. What a crazy race. With only eight games left in the regular season, this game should be tightly contested with a playoff atmosphere, which means less free-flowing, transition basketball and more of a defensive, grind-it-out affair. On the season, the under has hit 51.4% of the time for Milwaukee while it hit 54.2% of the time for Philadelphia, ranking them 19th and 26th, respectively.

