Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top High-Priced DraftKings NBA DFS Plays for March 29

Jessie Coffield:

Giannis is the most expensive guy at $11.7K, followed by Doncic at $11.4K. You going to go with either of them?

Nick Whalen:

I certainly don’t mind Luka at $11.4K against what could be—this Lakers roster is going to be up there tonight with the lineups that we saw in that late Portland-OKC game last night, which was essentially a G-league contest. And it went into overtime, you know, it was Isaiah Roby vs. Drew Eubanks, and the Lakers are probably not going to have LeBron. I think Anthony Davis was listed as doubtful, but he’s not playing in this game as well, so it could be one of those games where you look up and Dallas is up like 25 at the half and Luka has 31 points and eight three-pointers. I’m a little worried about how much he plays in the second half, and that could be a little bit of an issue, but I mean, this Lakers team, especially removing LeBron, is so so bad, so I have no problem paying up for Luka.

I’m staying away from Harden, you could probably guess by how I was talking about that Bucks-Sixers game. I’m not paying up for him tonight. I think there are some tough positional matchups, I think Jrue Holiday is going to be on him quite a bit tonight.

If you want to go a little bit cheaper, I think Cade Cunnington at the Brooklyn Nets—there’s still this kind of fear factor with the Nets where it’s like, oh my gosh, they have Durant, Kyrie, avoid them at all costs. Like, they just lost to the Hornets the other night, you know, a team that could end up being a matchup in a one-game playoff to potentially knock them out of the postseason in a couple weeks here. So I’m really not all that scared of Brooklyn. Outside of those two guys, the supporting cast is not great, and Cade Cunningham has been amazing over his last 15 or 20 games—what he’s doing not only as a scorer but as a rebounder and as a distributor.

Jessie Coffield:

Alright Ryan, you’re looking at this slate, who do you want to pay up for in DFS?

Ryan Magdziarz:

Yeah, just looking at the slate, it’s chalky and it’s easy. Luka is $11.4K vs. the Lakers. The Lakers stink—seems like every single night they give up a 50, 60 fantasy point guy depending on who they play. So that’s chalky, but if you wanted to mix it up, I like the narrative of this Bucks-Sixers game being like a staple game. And it’s national tv.

Nick said it, and I’m kind of on board, I don’t know if Harden really cares about winning at this point. Like, he’s getting all these accolades about passing Reggie Miller on the all-time threes list, and he’s scoring a ton of points on the all-time list based on how young he is. But a guy that I think does care about winning is Embiid, and if they’re going to be in this game, Embiid is going to have a monster night. So if you wanted to not get so chalky with Luka, I am totally fine with you paying up for Embiid vs. the Bucks.

Nick’s Picks: Luka Doncic ($11,400) Cade Cunningham ($8,800)

Ryan’s Pick: Joel Embiid ($11,300)

