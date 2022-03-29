Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 Valero Texas Open Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo & Ryan Noonan discuss their favorite 2022 Valero Texas Open DraftKings picks along with their favorite values for the week. Mayo previews the course, debates the best roster construction for the week and explains which players are best suited for DFS guaranteed prize pool (GPP) tournaments.
2022 Valero — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools
2022 Valero — DraftKings Picks | Own Projections
2022 Valero Texas Open DraftKings Notes
Field: 144 players
Cut: Top 65 & Ties after 36 Holes
Lineup Lock: Thursday, March 31
Roster: Six golfers
Salary cap: $50,000
2022 Valero Texas Open: Key Stats
- Strokes Gained: Ball Striking
- Opportunities Gained
- Driving Distance Gained
- Par 5s Gained
Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com
2022 Valero Texas Open: Course
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Yardage: 7,494
- Par: 72
- Greens: Champion Bermuda overseeded with Poa Trivialis and velvet Bentgrass
2022 Valero Texas Open: Past Winners
- 2021: Jordan Spieth -18
- 2019: Corey Conners -20
- 2018: Andrew Landry -17
- 2017: Kevin Chappell -12
- 2016: Charley Hoffman -12
- 2015: Jimmy Walker -11
2022 Valero Texas Open DraftKings Picks
Elite Values
Rory McIlroy $11,200
Bryson DeChambeau $10,200
High-End Value
Si Woo Kim $9,600
Gary Woodland $9,300
Tony Finau $9,100
Second-Level Values
Jhonny Vegas $8,600
Luke List $8,500
Mid-Level Values
Sahith Theegala $7,800
Brendan Steele $7,600
Lucas Glover $7,400
Scrub Values
Austin Smotherman $6,800
Paul Barjon $6,100
