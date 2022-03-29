Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 Valero Texas Open Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo & Ryan Noonan discuss their favorite 2022 Valero Texas Open DraftKings picks along with their favorite values for the week. Mayo previews the course, debates the best roster construction for the week and explains which players are best suited for DFS guaranteed prize pool (GPP) tournaments.

2022 Valero — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools

2022 Valero — DraftKings Picks | Own Projections

2022 Valero Texas Open DraftKings Notes

Field: 144 players

Cut: Top 65 & Ties after 36 Holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, March 31

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2022 Valero Texas Open: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Ball Striking

Opportunities Gained

Driving Distance Gained

Par 5s Gained

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2022 Valero Texas Open: Course

Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

Yardage: 7,494

Par: 72

Greens: Champion Bermuda overseeded with Poa Trivialis and velvet Bentgrass

2022 Valero Texas Open: Past Winners

2021: Jordan Spieth -18

2019: Corey Conners -20

2018: Andrew Landry -17

2017: Kevin Chappell -12

2016: Charley Hoffman -12

2015: Jimmy Walker -11

2022 Valero Texas Open DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Rory McIlroy $11,200

Bryson DeChambeau $10,200

High-End Value

Si Woo Kim $9,600

Gary Woodland $9,300

Tony Finau $9,100

Second-Level Values

Jhonny Vegas $8,600

Luke List $8,500

Mid-Level Values

Sahith Theegala $7,800

Brendan Steele $7,600

Lucas Glover $7,400

Scrub Values

Austin Smotherman $6,800

Paul Barjon $6,100

