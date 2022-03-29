Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Value Plays for March 29

Rotowire’s Nick Whalen and Host of the Four Szns Podcast Ryan Magdziarz join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for tonight’s NBA slate.

Ryan Magdziarz:

Rudy Gay looked really good the other night, playing down the stretch center minutes, which is wild. He had 32 fantasy points—$3,400 for Rudy Gay tonight. That’s a good option. Pascal played some, but wasn’t as good at points per minute as Rudy Gay was. But also, we got some Drummond revenge game if you like that narrative. Like Nick said, they play Detroit tonight. He went off against Charlotte, but Charlotte gives up millions of points against centers that they play, but Drummond is the hot hand and revenge narrative I kind of like.

Jessie Coffield:

Alright Nick, talk to me, value.

Nick Whalen:

First of all, I want to be clear, Ryan, I just don’t want you to get your hopes up. I’m pretty sure we have Dallas and the Lakers as the national TV game tonight, which is devastating, devastating, I know. Especially for me here in Milwaukee as a YouTube TV user, I have no way now to watch this Bucks game, but right, great job by the NBA putting that one on instead of Bucks-Sixers.

I’ll throw out a couple of value plays quickly. Like Ryan said, kind of chalky—a lot of fairly obvious options, Tomas Satoransky has randomly resurfaced out of nowhere for the Wizards, he’s at $4,100; they seem to have dropped Raul Neto from their rotation. Satoransky has played 29 and 30 minutes over the last two games—22, 24 DraftKings points in those contests. You know, not a guy that’s going to win you the slate necessarily, but a pretty safe option and somebody who’s probably going to go relatively under-owned on this slate.

Royce O’Neale I always find myself coming back to, he plays a ton of minutes, he gets a lot of defensive stats, occasionally he’ll hit three or four threes, he’s at $3,900. And then another guy, it’s always feast or famine, but Reggie Bullock is routinely playing 35+ minutes a game since the All-Star break and his production is almost entirely three-point dependent, but in their last game he had seven threes, and he does that more often than not it seems. So if you’re looking for a high-risk, high-reward option, Bullock at $4,200 is my guy.

Ryan’s Picks: Rudy Gay ($3,400), Andre Drummond ($5,500)

Nick’s Picks: Tomas Satoransky ($4,100), Royce O’Neale ($3,900), Reggie Bullock ($4,100)

