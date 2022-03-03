NBA Picks: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for March 3

We have seven NBA games to choose from on Thursday. There are two games with a total of at least 230 on DraftKings Sportsbook: CHI/ATL (232.5) and SAC/SA (241). TOR is the biggest favorite by 8.5 points over DET, while there are five games with a spread of below 3 points: CHI -1 over ATL, BOS -1.5 over MEM, DAL -2 over GS, LAC -2.5 over LAL and MIA -2.5 over BKN.

For full transparency, I am filling in for Julian — the betting guru — so to Costanza the Son could be the path of most profits.

Let’s dive into some of my favorite NBA wagers for this slate.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Last season, these teams played three games and the totals were 236, 266 and 263 points, respectively. There’s a New World Order this year, though, as the Warriors are tops in defensive efficiency while the Mavericks are sixth. In three games this season, the totals have been 208, 222 and 181 points. The 222-point game was in the Bay Area with the Warriors winning 130-92. Dallas is 27th in offensive pace and they should be able to dictate more of the pace being at home.

I was initially intrigued by the total of this game, as both teams are top 10 in offensive pace while being in the bottom 10 for defensive efficiency. However, it’s a fair number and I can make a case for both the over and the under. Therefore, I decided to focus on the spread. The Spurs are decent ATS this season, covering 52.5% of the time, while the Kings are at 45.3%. The Spurs are 12th in offensive efficiency, while the Kings are 29th in defensive efficiency. The Spurs are well-rested, having last played on Monday, while the Kings are on the second leg of a back-to-back.

The Clippers have swept the season series with the Lakers so far, going 3-0. Looking at the stats and recent play of the Lakers, I should take the Clippers here, but I’m going to go the other way and back the Lakers. They are wounded, but a cornered animal is a dangerous one, as their playoff lives are at stake. After getting blown out by 28 points at home by the Pelicans and having the fans boo them, they bounced back against the Mavericks. Even though that ended up as a loss, they showed fight and I expect the team to make one last run.

