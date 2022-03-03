NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for March 3

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Thursday’s seven-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Top scoring game environments on DraftKings Sportsbook

Spurs-Kings: 239.5 Points

Hawks-Bulls: 231.5 Points

Celtics-Grizzlies: 223.5 Points

The matchup between the Spurs and Kings has the potential to be a barnburner. They both rank inside the top-seven in the league in pace of play, and the Kings have the second-worst defensive rating. While the Kings will be playing the second game of a back-to-back set, there likely won’t be any rest situations to worry about with them considering their chase for one of the final playoff spots in the Western Conference.

Injuries are at the forefront of the game between the Hawks and Bulls. The Bulls have been dealing with several key injuries for a while, and they likely won’t receive any reinforcements for at least a couple of more weeks. Meanwhile, the Hawks will definitely be playing without Onyeka Okongwu (concussion), who has already been ruled out. John Collins (foot) is listed as doubtful and Trae Young (ankle) joins him on the injury report, being listed as questionable.

The Celtics will be missing a key member of the team with Jaylen Brown (ankle) sidelined. His absence should open up an expanded role for Derrick White, who has mostly come off the being since being acquired from the Spurs. He logged 28 minutes with Brown going down early in Tuesday’s game against the Hawks, and he converted his added playing time into 18 points, two rebounds and five assists.

Scheduling Notes

3rd game in 4th night

Heat, Nets, Raptors, Kings

2nd night of a back-to-back

Heat, Kings

1st night of a back-to-back

Bulls, Pistons, Raptors

Key Injuries to Monitor

Raptors PG/SG Fred VanVleet ($8,300) vs Pistons

Knee soreness has forced VanVleet to miss four of the Raptors’ last eight games. He’s listed as questionable for this matchup, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Raptors exercise caution and keep him out. They might be able to handle the Pistons without him, and they have a quick turnaround to play Friday against the Magic. Malachi Flynn ($4,200) has started the last two games without him, scoring 36 and 35 DKFP, respectively.

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Pistons (+8.5) at Raptors

The Pistons have been playing tough down the stretch. They are 3-2 across their last five games, posting wins over the Celtics, Cavaliers and Hornets. Their two losses were a nine-point defeat at the hands of the Celtics and a three-point loss to the Wizards. If VanVleet and OG Anunoby (finger) remain out, it wouldn’t be a major surprise if the Pistons pulled off another upset win. If they do play, there is still a reasonable chance that the Pistons at least keep this game fairly close.

Favorite Player Prop

Pistons C Isaiah Stewart: Under 9.5 Rebounds (-145) at Raptors

The Raptors aren’t a great matchup for Stewart. They are a long team, but they don’t have a ton of size up front. Pascal Siakam spends a lot of time playing center, and his ability to shoot from behind the arc causes a defensive matchup problem for Stewart. Not only that, but it could pull him away from the paint more. He’s played against the Raptors two times this season, recording four rebounds and one rebound, respectively.

Favorite Value Play

Kings SG/SF Donte DiVincenzo ($4,200) at Spurs

As mentioned earlier, this game should see plenty of scoring. A way to gain some exposure to this matchup without destroying your budget might be to take a chance on DiVincenzo. He’s coming off of back-to-back games with at least 27.3 DKFP, thanks in large part to him shooting a combined 5-for-11 from behind the arc. He hasn’t just been scoring, though, chipping in exactly five rebounds and four assists in both games.

Favorite Stud

Spurs PG Dejounte Murray ($10,600) vs Kings

The best way to take advantage of this juicy matchup might be to roll with Murray. He’s been as consistent as it gets on his way to averaging 50.2 DKFP per game for the season. Since the Spurs moved Derrick White at the trade deadline, Murray has averaged 24.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists and 1.7 steals over seven games.

