Fantasy Hockey Picks: NHL DraftKings DFS Value Plays for March 3

RotoWire’s Paul Bruno and AJ Scholz, along with NHL.com’s Fantasy On Ice Podcast host Pete Jensen join The Sweat to break down their favorite DFS value plays on Thursday Night’s 9-game NHL Slate on DraftKings.

Watch the entire video here on the DraftKings YouTube channel!

Video Transcript

Jessie Coffield: All right, let’s talk some savings, guys. Pete, where can you save money? Who’s the value play tonight in DFS?

Pete Jensen: I think it’s Elias Pettersson ($4,300) because the Islanders are not some team that I would be afraid of, you know, in terms of rostering the opposing offense. Even though Ilya Sorokin ($7,800) been great, they allow three-plus goals plenty of times during their recent up and down play. Pettersson, if you haven’t been paying attention, I know the Canucks haven’t lived up to my expectations of them being a fringe playoff team. They’re a little bit outside the mix right now, but Pettersson turned it around. 21 points in his past 18 games with seven multi-point games in the span. So especially with the Islanders being a subpar home team this year, for that price point Elias Pettersson, I think should be in everybody’s lineup tonight.

Jessie Coffield: All right, Paul, give us some value.

Paul Bruno: There’s a lot of harmony in the group today. I love the call on Elias Pettersson, was first on my list as well. I’ll give you two more to think about. Matt Boldy ($4,900) made me look good about a week or so ago, my no longer secret weapon. He’s got 18 points in 20 games played so far this season, averaging over 11 DraftKings points and costing $4,900. It’s a very favorable matchup against Philadelphia and the struggling Flyers. I like Andrew Mangiapane ($4,700). He continues to score, and he’s on a heater right now with eight goals and 11 points in his last 10 games, also averaging 14 DraftKings points per game. He faces Montreal while only costing $4,700. He likes playing the Canadiens, and has done well against him in his history.

Jessie Coffield: AJ, take us home with some value.

AJ Scholz: Yeah, I think targeting anything you can get out of Calgary tonight makes a lot of sense here. I’ll toss in my Mikael Backlund ($3,400) solid value for a top-six player. If, for some reason you want another option other than stacking Calgary; it’s a bit of a high-risk play no confirmation that he’s going to 100% play, but Anthony Mantha ($3,400) is trending in the right direction that he’ll be back from a shoulder injury tonight. He’s $3,400, going to slot into the second line if he does play. He’ll be on the number two power-play unit, so you’re getting a share of the Cap’s top-six there for less than $4k. I think that’s a good spot to be in, even though he’s been out for a long time with that shoulder issue.

Pete’s Value Pick: Elias Pettersson ($4,300)



Paul’s Value Picks: Matt Boldy ($4,900), Andrew Mangiapane ($4,700)



AJ’s Value Picks: Mikael Backlund ($3,400), Anthony Mantha ($3,400)

