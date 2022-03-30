NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for March 30

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Per usual, I’ll put everything official up on Twitter that I bet on personally. This is a betting guide for this NBA card, and anything I’ve actually bet will include a unit amount.

Best Bets

The Robert Williams news certainly hurts the Celtics, although they did get some encouraging news with the reported 4-6 week timeline on his return. Time Lord is arguably the most efficient defender in the NBA, but I still like this spot for the C’s at home on Wednesday.

The Celts continued to their beatdown on the rest of the NBA on Sunday with another victory in blowout fashion. Down four starters, Boston almost closed out a win in Toronto on Monday, but ultimately fell short in overtime. It was the perfect rest spot for Boston. After winning in Boston on Sunday, it allowed the team to keep Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford from traveling out of the country for one game, with a huge home game on tap for Wednesday. Now the starting five (outside of Rob Williams) returns well rested without any travel for a game against Miami that means a lot for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Heat have been on a dreadful skid. They snapped a four-game losing streak in their last outing, but a win over Sacramento without its two best players is meaningless. Prior to that, Miami essentially got mopped in all four losses — three of them as an 8-point favorite or larger.

I think the Celts can fill in for Williams and continue to roll at home.

Old faithful here, although we’ve now lost three of these in the last 11 days. Nonetheless, Memphis is on a 23-4 run cashing the 1Q TT over. No reason to jump off now, especially against a Spurs team that has been playing with good pace and ranks seventh in the NBA in 1Q overs. I hope Jaren Jackson Jr. is able to return from an injury after missing last game, but we continue to ride regardless.

There’s bad, and then there’s the Blazers right now. Four of Portland’s last five games have come against teams that’ll be joining them near the top of the NBA Draft, so don’t buy into the recent numbers as much. The Blazers have gotten off to poor starts all season, and now shutdown every meaningful player they have for the season. Meanwhile, while the Pelicans have a bad 1H ATS record this season, that’s due to dreadful home starts. New Orleans is actually a great road bet, and only improving with the new roster.

Two teams going in completely different directions here, as the Pels are getting healthy and playing for seeding here as they look to make the postseason. Jonas Valanciunas is questionable for this one, and whileI’d like him to be out there, the rest of the firepower between Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum’s return to Portland should be enough.

If you take away the games the Blazers have played against fellow basement dwellers recently, here are their halftime deficits in recent outings — 28 vs. SAS, 19 at IND, 11 at NYK.

I put this one out on Twitter on Wednesday morning, so I don’t have much to add. A tie does mean Denver loses the division, but I think the Nuggets are playing better and have the easier schedule to finish out. Still underpriced if you want to get in on the Nuggets.

