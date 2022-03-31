NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for March 31

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Thursday’s five-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Top scoring game environments on DraftKings Sportsbook

Nets-Bucks: 242 Points

Jazz-Lakers: 226 Points

The marquee matchup of the night features the Nets hosting the Bucks. Milwaukee has been on a difficult stretch, playing the Grizzlies and 76ers, respectively, over their last two games. They provided a statement win against the 76ers, showing that they might still be the team to beat in the Eastern Conference. What’s also exciting about this game is that neither team is dealing with any injuries of note, so we’ll get a look at what they can do against each other at full strength.

With the Spurs suffering a loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday, the Lakers have moved back into the final spot in the play-in tournament in the Western Conference. The problem is, LeBron James (ankle) has been ruled out again. They have lost each of the last four games that James has missed, including an ugly 18-point defeat at the hands of the Mavericks on Tuesday.

Scheduling Notes

3rd game in 4th night

Cavaliers, Hawks, Bulls

2nd night of a back-to-back

Cavaliers, Hawks

1st night of a back-to-back

Pistons, Bucks, Clippers, Lakers

Key Injuries to Monitor

Jazz SF Bojan Bogdanovic ($5,500) vs. Lakers

Bogdanovic (calf) is listed as questionable after missing each of the last nine games. The Jazz went just 3-6 without him, so they could really use him back in their lineup. He’s been one of their primary scorers, averaging 18.1 points and 2.7 three-pointers across 31 minutes per game. If he were to remain out, Juancho Hernangomez ($3,800) would likely garner another start. He’s started to heat up in that role, scoring at least 23.3 DKFP in each of the last three games.

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Bulls (-3.5) vs. Clippers

The Bulls have been awful on the road, but they have played extremely well at home. Not only are they 26-10 there, but they are 24-12 against the spread. Zach LaVine (knee) finds himself on the injury report, but he’s listed as probable, so expect him to take the floor in what is a big game for the Bulls. They are currently tied with the Raptors for the fifth and sixth seeds in the Eastern Conference, and they are just two games ahead of the Cavaliers to stay out of the play-in tournament. As tough as the Clippers can be with Paul George healthy, the Bulls’ significant home court advantage could still make this a winning wager.

Favorite Player Prop

Pistons C Isaiah Stewart: Over 8.5 Rebounds (-115) vs. 76ers

Stewart is finishing the season on a high note, averaging 11.0 points and 10.6 rebounds over his last seven games. He hauled in at least nine rebounds six times during that stretch, part of which can be attributed to him averaging 28 minutes per game. There is some concern that he could get into foul trouble against Joel Embiid, but if he can stay on the floor, we could be looking at another double-digit rebound performance.

Favorite Value Play

Pistons PG Killian Hayes ($4,300) vs. 76ers

Although Hayes has only averaged 25 minutes per game for the season, he’s logged an average of 31 minutes over the last five games with the Pistons shorthanded. He’s made the most of his added playing time, scoring at least 29.3 DKFP four times during that span. With the expectation that he remains in an expanded role moving forward, he could provide significant value.

Favorite Stud

Bucks SF/PF Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,800) at Nets

Giannis was an absolute monster against the 76ers on Tuesday, scoring 40 points on his way to 75.0 DKFP. He has recorded five straight double-doubles and he scored at least 30 points in four of those games. Expect him to play a ton in what should be a close game between two of the best teams in the East, which means he should have an extremely high ceiling in DFS.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

