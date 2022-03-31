NBA Picks for March 31: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Here’s how to best navigate Thursday’s five-game NBA slate via DraftKings Sportsbook.

LaVine hasn’t hit this over in three games, but he also drilled four a night in the three games preceding this stretch. And he’s been knocking on the door in each of the last three, making two a night in each game. More importantly, he’s taken seven or more 3-pointers in four of those contests (five and six in the other two), so the volume is there to hit this number.

Now, he’ll see a Clippers team that’s ranked eighth in opponent 3-point percentage (34.6%). Donovan Mitchell finished 0-for-4 from three against them on Tuesday, and Jordan Clarkson only went 1-for-7. But, Mike Conley (4-for-8), Juancho Hernangomez (3-for-4) and Rudy Gay (3-for-3) were all lights out from deep vs. the Clippers. And with Paul George likely to handle DeMar DeRozan primarily, LaVine should have some room to work as the Clippers get used to life on the defensive end with one of their two superstars again.

One might think no LeBron James (out) and no Anthony Davis (doubtful) means no offense, but the impact can be felt just as much on the other end, if not more so. Thursday will be the Lakers’ third game without James in their last four, and the over hit in those previous two he sat out. Of course, the Lakers are no stranger to the over, having seen it hit the third-most of any team in the NBA this season.

Utah is on the other end of the spectrum, ranked 26th when it comes to hitting the over. However, when the Jazz are favored at home, as is the case on Thursday, the over is 18-18-1. Not to mention, the Jazz are ranked first in offensive rating.

