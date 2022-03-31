Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Value Plays for March 31

DraftKings contributor Garion Thorne joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings value plays for tonight’s NBA slate.

Watch today’s entire episode of The Sweat below!

Video Transcript

Garion Thorne:

I mentioned the Cavaliers virtually having no members of their rotation left, I think Lamar Stevens is an interesting guy who’s got multi-position eligibility. He’s actually seen his price point drop from last night’s slate, he’s down to $3,500, which I find surprising just considering he’s gone for at least 20 DraftKings points in five of his last six games. He literally scored 16 points in 26 minutes last night—I think his role is pretty secure, he’s not a huge ceiling guy but I think his floor is really really nice and really really reliable.

Malik Monk, just with no LeBron James, likely no Anthony Davis once again—I mean, Russell Westbrook’s going to be the number one option for the Lakers tonight, but Monk was clearly the number two option in that game they had against the Mavericks on Tuesday. It turned out to be a blowout, so I’m not quite sure how many minutes Monk would have ended up playing, but he got over 32 minutes in that contest, hoisted up 10 three-pointers, so I think his ceiling is pretty set in stone.

And then probably my favorite value play on this slate is Killian Hayes of the Detroit Pistons—not a lot of notoriety in his rookie season based on some injuries, hasn’t really been doing too, too much and kind of in the shadow now of Cade Cunningham in his sophomore season. But Hayes has been playing some of the best basketball of his career the past two, three weeks, he’s gone over 27 DraftKings points in six of his last eight games, he’s gone over 30 DraftKings points in three of his last four games and just more regularly playing like 32, 33, 35 minutes in these Pistons contests. And I think the one piece of injury news to consider, not that I think Hayes even needs injury news to be viable on this slate, but Cory Joseph is questionable with a back issue. I don’t really think there’s a reason that the veteran Cory Joseph is going to have to play in this game for the 20-win Pistons in late March. I think he probably sits tonight and that just opens up even more opportunity for Hayes. He’ll probably get into the starting lineup and maybe he sees those minutes get over 35.

Garion’s Picks: Killian Hayes ($4,300), Malik Monk ($5,500), Lamar Stevens ($3,500)

