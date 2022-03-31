Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top High-Priced DraftKings NBA DFS Plays for March 31

DraftKings contributor Garion Thorne joins The Sweat to give his favorite high-priced DraftKings plays for tonight’s NBA slate.

Emerson Lotzia:

You mentioned Giannis, he is the highest priced player on the board. Talking DFS tonight, we got a five-game slate, he’s $11.8K, so is that who you are paying up for in DFS or who’s your guy tonight that you’re just going to spend a boatload of cash on?

Garion Thorne:

Yeah, I think there are a couple of names you have to like above $10K. I think someone like Darius Garland is kind of in an interesting spot just out of sheer desperation for the Cavaliers. I mean, this is someone who’s been playing essentially 42 minutes a night their last 10 games because every single one of his teammates just is dropping like a fly due to injuries. So Garland just from a volume perspective I think is in a really interesting spot in an up-tempo matchup against the Hawks.

Obviously, on a slate where Kevin Durant is playing, you always have to at least consider Kevin Durant, but I would say Giannis has to be your number one target tonight. I mean, he’s $11,800, it’s not going to be easy to fit in pieces around him, I understand that, but we’ve kind of gotten to a point with Giannis where game script is just so important with him and the Bucks in general. And when they play a good team, you’re almost locked into having to play Giannis. I mean, the last eight times he’s been forced to play 35 minutes, which isn’t even really that high a number considering what some of the star players in this league are averaging so far this season, but 35 minutes the last eight times he’s done that, Giannis is averaging 71.1 DraftKings points per game, and that includes that 75 DraftKings point performance he had on Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers in a very similar spot to what this game should look like tonight against Brooklyn. So if you’re in a situation where you think Giannis is going to have to play serious minutes and meaningful minutes in the fourth quarter, he’s just going to probably score 75 DraftKings points.

Garion’s Picks: Darius Garland ($10,100), Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,800)

