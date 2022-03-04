DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet on all your favorite Illinois teams directly on mobile devices

Illinois became the 15th state to legalize sports betting back in 2019 and DraftKings decided to team up with the Casino Queen in East St. Louis to offer Illinois residents the ability to access one of the most trusted betting sites in the world. Almost three years later, residents can now register accounts on their mobile devices instead of physically going to the DraftKings Sportsbook.

There are few, if any, sports towns that have a more storied history than Chicago. The ’85 Bears, ’98 Bulls and 2016 Cubs are just some examples of how incredible this city and the state of Illinois are when it comes to sports. The Fighting Illini are nationally ranked this season and look poised to make a run in this year’s NCAA Men’s National Championship tournament. You can bet on all of your sports teams (and many more) from your phone now that you can register directly from your mobile device. Sports history was made in this city across the last century, and history is being made again with DraftKings Sportsbook.

In typical DraftKings fashion, we’re giving you the chance to win and win big before the launch date. New users can sign up now and receive $100 in free bets! Also, if you’re a new user and bet $5 on anything, you instantly win $200 in free bets. DraftKings’ deposit bonus is always on and you can get up to $1,000, so make sure to check out the promos section on the DraftKings Sportbook website to see more details.

There’s little debate that Steph Curry is the best shooter in the NBA and arguably the best in history. He’s first on the all-time 3-pointers made list and leads the league in 3-pointers made (256) this season. That’s why tonight’s promotion is a no-brainer. You can double your money for Steph to make a 3-pointer when the Golden State Warriors travel to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers. This season, Curry is averaging 4.6 made 3-pointers, and the Lakers are giving up 12.6 made 3s per game.

