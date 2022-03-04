Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 4

We have a nine-game NBA slate today. There are three games with a total of at least 230 on DraftKings Sportsbook: MIN/OKC (230.5), HOU/DEN (236) and MIL/CHI (240.5). DEN is the biggest favorite by 14 points over HOU, while there is one game with a spread of below 3 points: IND -2.5 over DET.

Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings NBA lineups.

Point Guard

Stud

James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers ($11,500) – Since arriving in Philadelphia three games ago, the usage rate hasn’t exceeded 26% in any game, but he’s almost triple-doubled in all three. He’s gone for 58, 80 and 50.25 DKFP. The Cavs are fourth in defensive efficiency on the season, but since the All-Star break (four games), they’ve posted a defensive rating of 114.1, 17th-best in the league.

Other Options – Trae Young ($10,200), Jrue Holiday ($7,800), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,300), Malcolm Brogdon ($7,600)

Value

Malachi Flynn, Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic ($3,900) – Fred VanVleet is out, so Flynn will likely make his fourth consecutive start. In the prior three, he played 34, 43 and 28 minutes, contributing 36, 35 and 19.25 DKFP. The Magic boost the FPPM to point guards by 9.56%, so the matchup is a good one.

Other Options – Cameron Payne ($4,800), Ish Smith ($4,000)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz @ New Orleans Pelicans ($9,300) – Mitchell is averaging 1.29 FPPM on the season. Over his last nine games, the usage rate has been above 30% in six contests, and he’s gone for at least 40 DKFP eight times with a high of 61. He scored 39.75 DKFP in the one game he went under.

Other Options – James Harden ($11,500), Brandon Ingram ($8,300), Cade Cunningham ($7,600), Buddy Hield ($7,400)

Value

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks @ Washington Wizards ($6,000) – Bogdanovic isn’t a screaming value as the price is elevated, but the floor is relatively high. John Collins has missed the last seven games. Over that span, Bogdanovic is still coming off the bench but has seen his minutes tick up over three minutes above his season average of 29. He’s been averaging 20.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 50% from the field and 39% from downtown. That’s translated to at least 30 DKFP in all but one game with a high of 43.25. Washington is 23rd in defensive efficiency.

Other Options – Kevin Huerter ($4,500), Malik Beasley ($3,200)

Small Forward

Stud

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic ($6,300) – I am not enamored with the options at the top of the small forward pool, so Barnes it is. The usage rate fluctuates from the teens to the low 20s, but he’s really put things together over the last three games. He’s attempted 13, 13 and 14 shots while grabbing double-digit rebounds in every contest. He’s also contributed at least one steal and one block in each game with one game with five steals! He wasn’t known as an advanced scorer, but he’s scored 21, 18 and 28 points in the last three games and is shooting 49% from the field on the season.

Other Options – Brandon Ingram ($8,300), Cade Cunningham ($7,600), Buddy Hield ($7,400)

Value

Aleksej Pokusevski, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ($4,900) – Pokusevski is averaging 0.92 FPPM on the season and has made three starts on the season. With Aaron Wiggins out, he started the last game and could see another one on Friday. On Wednesday, he played 29 minutes and produced nine points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. The Timberwolves boost the FPPM to small forwards by 13.48%.

Other Options – Bogdan Bogdanovic ($6,000), Kevin Huerter ($4,500), Cameron Johnson ($5,800)

Power Forward

Stud

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks @ Chicago Bulls ($12,300) – Giannis averages a whopping 1.77 FPPM. The Bulls are 20th in defensive efficiency and Giannis went for 55.5 DKFP the only time these teams met back in late January. Over the last five games, he’s gone for at least 60 DKFP in four of the contests with a high of 74.5.

Other Options – DeMar DeRozan ($9,900), Jerami Grant ($6,300), Scottie Barnes ($6,300)

Value

Jae Crowder, Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks ($5,300) – Over the last 10 games, Crowder has been the model of consistency. What a time to be alive. The shooting efficiency is still poor at 42%, but he’s been averaging 6.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals. He’s gone for at least 20 DKFP in every game with three above 30. The Knicks allow the fifth-most three-point attempts per game, and Crowder has been averaging 4.7 over the last 10 games.

Other Options – Aleksej Pokusevski ($4,900), Cameron Johnson ($5,800)

Center

Stud

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets ($12,600) – Jokic averages a ridiculous 1.82 FPPM and has the highest floor/ceiling combo on the slate. He’s scored fewer than 50 DKFP 10 times this season. He’s gone for at least 70 DKFP 11 times with a high of 93! Now he gets a Rockets team that is first in offensive pace, dead-last in defensive efficiency and boosts the FPPM to centers by 7.65%.

Other Options – Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,300), Joel Embiid ($11,800)

Value

Jalen Smith, Indiana Pacers @ Detroit Pistons ($5,200) – Since being acquired by Indiana, Smith has been in and out of the starting rotation. Despite that, he’s gone for at least 20 DKFP in six of eight games with three above 30. On Wednesday, he played 37 minutes and contributed 15 points, 15 rebounds, one steal and one block, good for 38.75 DKFP. Now he faces a Pistons team that is 25th in defensive efficiency.

Other Options – Mohamed Bamba ($5,200), Isaiah Stewart ($4,800), DeMarcus Cousins ($4,400)

