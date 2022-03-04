Fantasy NASCAR Picks: Top DraftKings NASCAR DFS Value Plays for Pennzoil 400

DraftKings contributors Pearce Dietrich and Geoff Ulrich join the Sweat to discuss their favorite value-priced drivers for the 2022 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Emerson Lotzia:

Which driver provides so good value in DFS? I know you’ve provided us with Bubba Wallace ($6,300), also known as Bubba Watson if you ask Steve Buchanan. Who are you looking at for value this week?

Geoff Ulrich:

You probably could go back to Wallace this week, I suppose. He’s looking very cheap from a DraftKings DFS perspective at $6,300. Maybe Pearce has a better take on that. I like Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ($7,200). By all accounts, this guy has raced really well in Vegas. He has a third and an 11th place finish in his last two Vegas starts. He started the season out pretty well, it seems like these new cars are doing him some favors this year. He stood out to me as the best value, so there you go. Pearce? That’s our value play this week, right?

Pearce Dietrich:

I like Stenhouse, I like Stenhouse in this package. I’m going to go with Daniel Hemric ($5,800). He’s running double duty this week, so that means by the time they wave the green flag on Sunday, he’ll have already had two practices and run an entire Xfinity race. He’s also a part of a Kaulig racing team that is part of a six team alliance. Those teams are all cooperating and sharing data and look like they’re all benefitting early in the season. Then he is the reigning Xfinity Series champion. He’s priced way too low, had a great finish last week. I think he’s going to be a very popular value play.

Geoff’s Pick:

Ricky Stenhouse Jr ($7,200)

Pearce’s Pick:

Daniel Hemric ($5,800)

