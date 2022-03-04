College Basketball Best Bets: NCAA Picks for March 4 on DraftKings Sportsbook

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

March is here! It’s the best time of the year in college hoops, and time to start focusing some article in on college basketball bets on DraftKings Sportsbook! Let’s dive into this weekend’s card! Posting one Friday play for now, and I’ll be back to add some Saturday plays.

Discussed this one on the Unreasonable Odds podcast on Thursday, and I’m going to play it even with Osun Osunniyi returning from an ankle injury. The Bonnies have been my kryptonite this season. Won a bunch on them early betting second halves and live lines, and then kept backing them while they slumped. This is a tough spot, and kinda calls for the Bonnies — at home on Senior Night with A-10 seeding still to play for. But Richmond is the better team this season and getting too many points. I’m not expecting Osunniyi to be himself, and that’s really the deciding factor here. Bonnies play five guys, and when one can’t be relied on, the entire operation suffers.

Place your college basketball bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.