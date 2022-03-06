Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 6

We have a five-game NBA slate today. There are two games with a total of at least 225 on DraftKings Sportsbook: NO/DEN (227.5) and MEM/HOU (237.5). Utah is the biggest favorite by 13.5 points over OKC. There are no games with a spread of three points or lower.

Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings NBA lineups.

Point Guard

Stud

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz ($10,400) – Since returning from a 10-game absence, Shai has scored over 30 points in four of five games. He went for 29 points in the other one. He’s gone for 49.75, 49.25, 67.25, 60.5 and 39.5 DKFP over that span with the usage rate over 37% in four of five games. Josh Giddey has been out for the last four games and he will miss Sunday’s game as well, so Shai will be asked to carry the load once again. The Thunder play better on the road than at home and are 13.5-point underdogs, so there is blowout risk. That said, the Thunder have lost by over 20 points in three of the past five games and Shai has played at least 30 minutes in all of them.

Other Options – Ja Morant ($10,500), Darius Garland ($8,600)

Value

Theo Maledon, Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz ($3,400) – With all the injuries for the Thunder, Maledon has played 19, 20, 19 and 25 minutes over the last four games. The usage rate has been above 21% in three of the games and he’s produced 25, 22.75, 19.25 and 18 DKFP over that span. On the season, he only averages 0.7 FP/Min but, over the last month, that’s increased to 0.93. He should get around 20 minutes on Sunday and should exceed his salary expectations.

Other Options – Tre Mann ($5,500), De’Anthony Melton ($4,500)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz @ Oklahoma City Thunder ($9,300) – Mitchell played 31 minutes and went for 22 DKFP on Friday as the Jazz lost by 34 points to the Pelicans. Woof. I don’t expect deja vu on Sunday. Mike Conley is out, so Mitchell will slide down to point guard and sees a 1.4% usage rate bump. In games that Conley has missed this season, Mitchell has gone for 57.5, 44.75, 39.75 and 47.75 DKFP.

Other Options – Brandon Ingram ($8,300)

Value

Alec Burks, New York Knicks @ Los Angeles Clippers ($5,700) – Since being inserted into the starting lineup four games ago, Burks has received 34, 34, 31 and 36 minutes of run. The usage rate has only been in the teens, and he’s scored fewer than 30 DKFP in three of four contests. That said, he’s had some tough matchups, going up against the Heat and 76ers. Burks went for 41.25 DKFP against the Suns on Friday but that was in a game without Chris Paul or Devin Booker. The Clippers are eighth in defensive efficiency but against point guards, they boost the FPPM by a league-leading 15.27%.

Other Options – Tre Mann ($5,500), De’Anthony Melton ($4,500), Cedi Osman ($4,200)

Small Forward

Stud

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans @ Denver Nuggets ($8,300) – It took some time for Ingram to acclimate with CJ McCollum ($8,800), but things look to have been ironed out. He’s gone over 40 DKFP in three of the past four games with the other game at 39.75. The usage rate has been 30.6%, 32% and 33% while the Pelicans have scored 123, 125 and 124 points. Denver is 15th in defensive efficiency so the trend could continue.

Other Options – Desmond Bane ($6,000)

Value

Cedi Osman, Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors ($4,200) – The Cavaliers have been without Caris LeVert and Rajon Rondo. As a result, Osman has played 29, 29, 20 and 32 minutes over the last four games. He’s gone for 24.5, 16.25, 32.75 and 33 DKFP over that span. LeVert and Rondo are out again for Sunday.

Other Options – Kyle Anderson ($4,600)

Power Forward

Stud

Julius Randle, New York Knicks @ Los Angeles Clippers ($9,200) – I’m not enamored with any of the top power forwards on this slate, but I’m a good worker bee so will choose the best of the worst. Randle has scored fewer than 41 DKFP in each of the past four games. The Clippers are eighth in defensive efficiency and neutralize the FPPM to power forwards by 1.97%. That said, Randle does have triple-double upside and usually garners a usage rate in the mid-30% range. In February, he went for over 60 DKFP three times, so there is access to ceiling. RJ Barrett ($7,900) has been playing well recently but the Clippers neutralize the FPPM to small forwards by 14.7%, so the action should flow more toward Randle in this one.

Other Options – None

Value

Jaxson Hayes, New Orleans Pelicans @ Denver Nuggets ($4,900) – Hayes has started the past five games and gone for at least 22 DKFP in four of those contests. The Pelicans have won four of those games. Coincidence? Methinks not. The matchup is a good one as the Nuggets boost the FPPM to power forwards by 14.34%.

Other Options – Kyle Anderson ($4,600), Brandon Clarke ($4,300)

Center

Stud

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans ($12,600) – Jokic averages a ridiculous 1.82 FPPM and has the highest floor/ceiling combo on the slate. He’s scored fewer than 50 DKFP just 10 times this season. He’s gone for at least 70 DKFP a total of 11 times with a high of 93! He’s a threat to triple-double on any given day and, in three prior meetings with New Orleans this season, Jokic went for 72.75, 67.25 and 58.5 DKFP.

Other Options – Rudy Gobert ($8,500), Jarrett Allen ($7,600)

Value

Isaiah Roby, Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz ($5,400) – With Derrick Favors and Mike Muscala out, Roby has played 34 and 37 minutes in the past two games and has produced 41.5 and 51.75 DKFP. Favors and Muscala are out again, so Roby should get a similar workload. He got busy against Towns and Jokic in the past two games, but things could be more difficult against Gobert. That said, Roby’s ability to shoot from downtown could give Rudy difficulty.

Other Options – Jaxson Hayes ($4,900), Brandon Clarke ($4,300)

