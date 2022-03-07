NBA Picks: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for March 7

We have eight NBA games to choose from on Monday. There are four games with a total of at least 230 on DraftKings Sportsbook: NY/SAC (231.5), LAL/SA (234.5), POR/MIN (233.5) and CHI/PHI (232). MIA is the biggest favorite at 15 points over HOU while MIN is right behind at 14.5 points over POR. There are two games with a spread of three points or lower - SA -2 over LAL and DAL -1.5 over UTA.

For full transparency, I am filling in for Julian — the betting guru — so to Costanza the Son could be the path of most profits.

Let’s dive into some of my favorite NBA wagers for this slate.

On the season, DET has covered ATS at a 50.8% clip while ATL is at 44.4%. DET is a home dog and there’s nothing to go bow wow yippy yo yippy ya about because home dogs have covered at a 46.9% clip on the season. That said, DET is 6-0-1 ATS in its last seven games and they have won two in a row while ATL is 12-19 on the road. Give me the home dog here. Woof woof.

This is a battle between two of the best teams in the league with many similarities. Both are top 10 in defensive efficiency and both are 8-2 in the last 10 games. They have similar home and away records. ATS, though, DAL is sixth-best at 57.1% while UTA is way down at 43.6%. DAL is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games.

The Knicks will be playing the hump game of a seven-game road trip, and it is the second leg of a back-to-back. Since the Kings acquired Domantas Sabonis, they are 20th in offensive rating and 17th in defense while playing eight of those games on the road. Over the same span, the Knicks have been 24th in offense and 23rd in defense. The Kings finally return home and should be well-rested since they last played on Saturday.

