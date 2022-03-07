Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for March 7

There is no greater feeling in the world than finding value. (Sorry, wife and kids.) Even if something is worth $10, but the price is discounted from $100 to $50, the juices inside the bloodstream start to percolate. For NBA DFS, the same concept arises, but finding value is also important for another reason. The game is all about roster construction, and finding good value can allow the incorporation of more higher-priced, higher-ceiling players to fit into the puzzle.

Here are some players on today’s nine-game DraftKings NBA slate that could assist in constructing a lineup of extraordinary magnitude.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Portland is dealing with a plethora of injuries with the most significant one for Anfernee Simons, who has been garnering a usage rate close to 30%. As a result, Williams will likely get the start on Monday. He’s averaging 0.98 FP/Min in six games played this season. The usage rate has been 29.8%. On Saturday, he played 27 minutes, attempted 14 shots and scored 21 points while chipping in two rebounds, an assist and a steal. He will face a Timberwolves team that has boosted the FPPM to point guards by 13.81%.

No Stephen Curry. No Andrew Wiggins. No Klay Thompson. That means Lee will likely get his fourth start on the season. In the prior three, he averaged 34 minutes, 17.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists while garnering a usage rate of 15.4%. He averages 0.74 FP/Min but much of that was during the 48 games he came off the bench. He should get plenty of minutes in this one and minutes are half the battle. Yo, Joe!

Moses Moody, Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets, $3,200

I debated not writing up Moody because he’s a low-usage player with limited paths to upside. He’s averaging 0.66 FP/Min. In addition, he will likely start and the projected ownership is already near 25%. That said, I decided to write him up because he is only $3,200 and he did put up 32.75 DKFP in a prior start this season. Just know he doesn’t contribute much in the periphery categories, so if he doesn’t score, then an 11.75 DKFP in 26 minutes is well within the range of outcomes, as he did four games ago in a start against the Mavericks. Decisions, decisions. This is why we get paid the big bucks.

Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets, $4,500

Even though Kuminga is $1,300 more expensive than Moody, he may be the preferred route to travel since the ownership could be three times lower. Kuminga averages 0.95 FP/Min and has a higher floor and upside. The usage rate is often above 20% and he contributes in the periphery categories more than Moody. He’s gone for over 30 DKFP four times this season with a high of 42.25. He should get close to 30 minutes on Monday.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.