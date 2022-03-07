Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Guard Plays for March 7

DraftKings contributors Nick Friar and Jeff Pratt, along with DK Nation’s Chinmay Vaidya, join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings plays at guard for tonight’s NBA slate.

Watch the entire video here on the DraftKings YouTube channel!

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Video Transcript

Emerson Lotzia:

Who’s the guard you’re building lineups around, Jeff?

Jeff Pratt:

I’m going with James Harden ($11,400). He’s the guy who I’m paying all the way up for tonight. He got the day off against Miami and Philly got dominated, so you know he’ll be fresh and motivated to bounce back against one of the top teams in the East in Chicago. I’m using one of my favorite stats here because I’ve turned into one of the biggest Bulls haters out there, but Chicago is only 2-14 against teams above .600. The Sixers, they’re above .600, and I think they should cruise in this matchup led by their new superstar. He also hasn’t scored less than 48 fantasy points since joining Philly, so you’re getting guaranteed volume and production.

Emerson Lotzia:

Nick, is there a guard that really stands out to you here to build around?

Nick Friar:

Yeah, there are a few guys. We’re talking about higher-priced options, I think De’Aaron Fox ($9,300) going up against the Knicks, and talk about volume—I think he’s in a good spot there. I also think D’Angelo Russell ($8,200), if you don’t want to roster KAT tonight, at $8.2K going against the Blazers—another guy who is in a good spot with no Anthony Edwards.

But for me, my favorite guy is kind of more in that value range at $5.3K going up against the Nuggets, and that’s Jordan Poole ($5,300), because you got no Steph Curry, you got no Klay Thompson, no Andrew Wiggins, and of course no Draymond in that type of situation. Jordan Poole has a 33.9% usage rate and he produces 1.19 DK fantasy points in those games as well. When the Warriors saw the Nuggets in mid-February, he produced nearly five times value in that game and that’s where the Warriors had pretty much all those guys in the lineup as well, so I think he’ll have no problem providing plenty of value tonight.

Emerson Lotzia:

Chinmay, what about you, dude?

Chinmay Vaidya:

Yeah, I’m going to have to agree there. I think Jordan Poole—the matchup is just too good. The Nuggets are coming off an overtime game last night, so a little bit tired, and the Warriors are resting all their guys, so Jordan Poole, even though he’s had a few opportunities where maybe he could have started when Thompson was sitting out, but Steve Kerr has opted to bring him in off the bench. I think he has to start him tonight just because of the personnel they’re down and he’s been playing well of late, shooting the ball with confidence, so I like Jordan Poole. And he’s also not going to cost you that much money, so a value spot there for the Warriors’ guard.

Jeff’s Pick: James Harden ($11,400)

Nick’s Pick: Jordan Poole ($5,300)

Chinmay’s pick: Jordan Poole ($5,300)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.